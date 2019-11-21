Memphis discovers the cost for fighting NCAA over James Wiseman's eligibility may be exorbitant

North Carolina fought the NCAA to establish that its bylaws did not cover the academic impropriety that existed for years in the university’s African and African-American Studies department. When that case was over the Tar Heels faced not a single sanction, not even loss of their LA privileges.

Missouri cooperated with an NCAA investigation into whether one of its academic tutors who worked with football players had provided improper assistance to a dozen student-athletes and wound up banned from participating in a bowl.

The message many who follow college sports received by juxtaposing these two cases was simple: If you’re facing an issue with the NCAA, it’s better to battle. That perception was, in fact, overly simplistic, a lesson the Memphis Tigers learned in most painful fashion Wednesday afternoon.

They were informed their audacity in playing freshman star James Wiseman in multiple games after the NCAA had warned he “likely” was ineligible for competition had a severe immediate price, and possibly a more damaging cost going forward.

He will serve a suspension of a dozen games – nine games as prescribed by the dollar amount of the extra benefit he was deemed by the NCAA to have received from current Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway, plus three extra games as punishment for his appearance in the first three games of the season. Wiseman also will have to make an $11,500 payment to charity to regain his eligibility, a requirement he can fulfill on an installment plan.

It was a stunning result, one Memphis immediately pledged to appeal. “Based on case precedent, the circumstances of this case and other mitigating factors, the University will immediately appeal this decision,” read a statement issued by the Memphis athletic department. “We expect a more fair and equitable resolution, and we will exhaust all avenues on James’ behalf.”

It also may not be the end of this matter. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the NCAA apparently is threatening a major infractions case against Memphis athletics – based largely on the facts that clearly have been established: that Hardaway paid $11,500 to Wiseman’s family for moving expenses when he still was coaching East High but also was considered a Tigers booster because of a $1 million donation he had made to the athletic department nearly a decade earlier.

One might think that alleged offense is being purged by the “repayment” assigned to Wiseman and the 12-game suspension, but that would be incorrect.

It’s something that happens a lot when attempting to follow the logic of NCAA jurisprudence, and that may have been what led to the arrogance apparent in Memphis’ initial declarations of support for the suit Wiseman brought against the NCAA to gain an injunction and its decision to play him in games against Illinois-Chicago and Oregon.

On the day of the UIC game, the university president, David Rudd, and its athletic director, Laird Veatch, expressed support for Wiseman. Veatch, who started his job in October, even said in his statement, “It is clear to me in my short time here that Memphians will stand up and fight, both for each other and for what is right, and I am proud to stand with them."

That probably sounded better to the fans at FedEx forum than in the offices of NCAA headquarters.

When Wiseman chose to drop his case against the NCAA a week ago, it seemed some sort of rapprochement had been realized between the two sides. He had hired an esteemed legal team with a track record of improbable victories, so the abandonment of the suit appeared to indicate the NCAA was willing to make some sort of deal regarding the establishment of Wiseman’s eligibility.

This is no deal. This is like a player having a shot slapped back into his face.

He will not be permitted to play, absent a successful appeal, until Jan. 12 against South Florida. He will miss games against Ole Miss, NC State, Tennessee Georgia and Wichita State. Had there been no suit and no injunction and no cheerleading from the Memphis suits, he at least would have been in a Tigers uniform before Christmas and would have missed no American Athletic Conference games.

And there might not have been any NCAA enforcement action threatened as a result of the circumstances that put Wiseman’s eligibility in jeopardy.

You want to pick a fight with the NCAA? OK. That sounds cool. You better come armed with a case that can stick.