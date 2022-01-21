Penny Hardaway blows up at reporters after SMU loss: ‘I work too f***ing hard’

Memphis lost again on Thursday night, and Penny Hardaway is not happy about it.

Hardaway, though, isn’t mad at his players. He’s upset with reporters.

Hardaway, after the Tigers fell 70-62 to SMU on Thursday for their third straight loss, was asked if he can get the job done at Memphis. That's a totally fair question, considering the hype surrounding the Tigers and their No. 12 preseason ranking.

Memphis is now just 9-8 on the season, and is trending like it’ll the NCAA tournament completely.

But when he was asked that question, Hardaway snapped.

“I think the one thing I can say to this media, because this media gets sort of f***ed up when it comes to me, we don’t have our full roster,” Hardaway said. “Y’all know we don’t have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f***ing questions about if I feel like I can do something … I’m coaching really hard, my boys are playing really hard. I’m not embarrassed about nothing.”

Penny Hardaway's answer to if he can get the job done at Memphis.



Hardaway: ‘I work too f***ing hard’

The Tigers looked bad on Thursday night at FedExForum.

SMU opened the game on a huge 16-2 run that lasted more than 10 minutes. Memphis didn’t even get on the board until a Malcolm Dandridge layup more than six minutes in.

Though they cut it to just two points early in the second half, SMU surged ahead and rolled to the eight-point win behind a 20-point night from Kendric Davis.

Memphis had just one starter score in double figures — Jalen Duren dropped 11 points with nine rebounds — and the Tigers shot just 1-of-12 from behind the arc. Tyler Harris was the only other player to score in double figures, as he dropped 17 points off the bench while shooting 7-of-12 from the field.

While Hardaway and the Tigers are dealing with multiple injury issues — Alex Lomax returned on Thursday after an ankle injury kept him out of five games, but DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley, Jayden Hardaway and Chandler Lawson were still out with their own injuries — Hardaway thinks he’s being “disrespected” because he’s starting four freshman and isn’t getting credit for working “too f***ing hard.”

“We have four freshman starting, y’all need to act like it. Act like we’ve got 17, 18, 19 year olds out here trying to learn how to play against 22, 23, 24 year old guys,” Hardaway said. “Come on man. Stop disrespecting me bro. Don’t do that. I work too f***ing hard. I work way too hard for that. Y’all write all these bullshit articles about me, and all I do is work.”

For the record, only three players in Memphis’ starting lineup on Thursday were freshmen.