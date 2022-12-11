A Memphasys Limited (ASX:MEM) insider increased their holdings by 6.2% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Memphasys Limited's (ASX:MEM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Memphasys Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The MD, CEO & Director Alison Coutts made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$99k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.02 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.013. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Alison Coutts was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Alison Coutts purchased 5.97m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.02. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Memphasys Have Bought Stock Recently

At Memphasys,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that MD, CEO & Director Alison Coutts paid AU$119k for shares in the company. On the other hand, Non-Executive Director Andrew Goodall netted AU$20k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Memphasys insiders own 57% of the company, currently worth about AU$7.2m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Memphasys Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Memphasys. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Memphasys (including 3 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

