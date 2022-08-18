Memory Supplements Market Size, Growth [2022] | Consumer-Demands, Future Prospects, Latest Innovations, Trends, Growth Plans, Business Challenges, Opportunities and Key Suppliers Till 2028 | Industry Research Biz

Industry Research
·13 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Memory Supplements Market” 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Memory Supplements Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Memory Supplements market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21455690

The Memory Supplements market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global major manufacturers of Memory Supplements include HVMN Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Synergy CHC Corp., Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., AlternaScript LLC, Liquid Health, Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Onnit Labs, Inc. and Quincy Bioscience and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Memory Supplements in 2021.

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth. In the competitive assessment section, this Memory Supplements market report sheds light on the list of manufacturers, market conditions, current trends, company profiles, and market innovations. It also includes various growth opportunities for top players.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Memory Supplements Market Report 2022-2028

Memory Supplements Market Top Manufacturers Analysis: The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

  • HVMN Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

  • Synergy CHC Corp.

  • Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

  • AlternaScript LLC

  • Liquid Health, Inc.

  • Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

  • Onnit Labs, Inc.

  • Quincy Bioscience

  • Snap Supplements

The report focuses on the Memory Supplements market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Memory Supplements market.

Based On Product Types, the Memory Supplements market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

  • Natural Molecules

  • Herbal Extract

  • Vitamins and Minerals

Based On Applications, the Memory Supplements market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

  • Online

  • Offline

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21455690

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

  • United States

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

  • Other Regions

Major Highlights of Memory Supplements Market Report:

  • Define and discuss the growth of the global Memory Supplements market

  • Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Memory Supplements market

  • To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

  • The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Memory Supplements market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Memory Supplements performance.

  • The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

  • It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Memory Supplements market.

  • This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Memory Supplements market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

  • The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

  • The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

  • Data regarding the Memory Supplements Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

  • Region-based analysis of the Memory Supplements Industry market:

  • The Memory Supplements Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • Which are the five top players of the Memory Supplements market?

  • How will the Memory Supplements market change in the upcoming years?

  • Which product and application will take a share of the Memory Supplements market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the Memory Supplements market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Memory Supplements market throughout the forecast period?

  • What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

  • What are the challenges to grow in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

  • Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

  • What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21455690

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Memory Supplements market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Memory Supplements Market Forecast Report 2022-2028:

1 Memory Supplements Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Memory Supplements
1.2 Memory Supplements Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Memory Supplements Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Natural Molecules
1.2.3 Herbal Extract
1.2.4 Vitamins and Minerals
1.3 Memory Supplements Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Memory Supplements Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Global Memory Supplements Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Memory Supplements Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Memory Supplements Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Memory Supplements Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Memory Supplements Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Memory Supplements Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Memory Supplements Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Memory Supplements Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Memory Supplements Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Memory Supplements Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Memory Supplements Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Memory Supplements Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Memory Supplements Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3 Memory Supplements Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Memory Supplements Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022
3.2 Global Memory Supplements Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022
3.3 North America Memory Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Memory Supplements Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Memory Supplements Revenue by Country
3.3.3 United States
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Memory Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Memory Supplements Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Memory Supplements Revenue by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Memory Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Memory Supplements Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Memory Supplements Revenue by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 China Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.6 Latin America Memory Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Memory Supplements Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Memory Supplements Revenue by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Memory Supplements Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Memory Supplements Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Memory Supplements Revenue by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 UAE
4 Global Memory Supplements Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Memory Supplements Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Memory Supplements Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
4.3 Global Memory Supplements Price by Type (2017-2022)
5 Global Memory Supplements Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Memory Supplements Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Memory Supplements Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
5.3 Global Memory Supplements Price by Application (2017-2022)
6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 HVMN Inc.
6.1.1 HVMN Inc. Corporation Information
6.1.2 HVMN Inc. Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 HVMN Inc. Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.1.4 HVMN Inc. Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.1.5 HVMN Inc. Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
6.2.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Corporation Information
6.2.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.2.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.2.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 Synergy CHC Corp.
6.3.1 Synergy CHC Corp. Corporation Information
6.3.2 Synergy CHC Corp. Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 Synergy CHC Corp. Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.3.4 Synergy CHC Corp. Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.3.5 Synergy CHC Corp. Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.
6.4.1 Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
6.4.2 Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd. Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.4.4 Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd. Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.4.5 Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 AlternaScript LLC
6.5.1 AlternaScript LLC Corporation Information
6.5.2 AlternaScript LLC Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 AlternaScript LLC Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.5.4 AlternaScript LLC Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.5.5 AlternaScript LLC Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 Liquid Health, Inc.
6.6.1 Liquid Health, Inc. Corporation Information
6.6.2 Liquid Health, Inc. Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Liquid Health, Inc. Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.6.4 Liquid Health, Inc. Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.6.5 Liquid Health, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.
6.6.1 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. Corporation Information
6.6.2 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.4.4 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.7.5 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates
6.8 Onnit Labs, Inc.
6.8.1 Onnit Labs, Inc. Corporation Information
6.8.2 Onnit Labs, Inc. Description and Business Overview
6.8.3 Onnit Labs, Inc. Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.8.4 Onnit Labs, Inc. Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.8.5 Onnit Labs, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates
6.9 Quincy Bioscience
6.9.1 Quincy Bioscience Corporation Information
6.9.2 Quincy Bioscience Description and Business Overview
6.9.3 Quincy Bioscience Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.9.4 Quincy Bioscience Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.9.5 Quincy Bioscience Recent Developments/Updates
6.10 Snap Supplements
6.10.1 Snap Supplements Corporation Information
6.10.2 Snap Supplements Description and Business Overview
6.10.3 Snap Supplements Memory Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.10.4 Snap Supplements Memory Supplements Product Portfolio
6.10.5 Snap Supplements Recent Developments/Updates
7 Memory Supplements Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Memory Supplements Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Memory Supplements
7.4 Memory Supplements Industrial Chain Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Memory Supplements Distributors List
8.3 Memory Supplements Customers
9 Memory Supplements Market Dynamics
9.1 Memory Supplements Industry Trends
9.2 Memory Supplements Market Drivers
9.3 Memory Supplements Market Challenges
9.4 Memory Supplements Market Restraints
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Memory Supplements Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Memory Supplements by Type (2023-2028)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Memory Supplements by Type (2023-2028)
10.2 Memory Supplements Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Memory Supplements by Application (2023-2028)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Memory Supplements by Application (2023-2028)
10.3 Memory Supplements Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Memory Supplements by Region (2023-2028)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Memory Supplements by Region (2023-2028)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Memory Supplements Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21455690

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Blue Jays reasons for hope, reasons for concern

    The Blue Jays have given Toronto fans a rollercoaster of a season, with the team looking like World Series contenders one night, and missing the playoffs the next. Julia Kreuz discusses where the Jays need to improve if they are to make a much anticipated postseason run.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canadian star Joey Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old from Toronto announced the upcoming surgery after the Reds' 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Votto said he injured the rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but it had become more painful over the past few months. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. "I'm not sure if it's effect

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Argos running back Harris to undergo season-ending surgery for torn pectoral muscle

    TORONTO — Running back Andrew Harris's first season with the Toronto Argonauts has ended prematurely. An Argos official said the club has determined Harris will require season-ending surgery after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Toronto's 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. On Wednesday, the club announced Harris was expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury. But head coach Ryan Dinwiddie also didn't discount Harris needing the operation. Harris, 35, had three carries f

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Pospisil brings the heat in gritty VanOpen singles win over Australian Thompson

    VANCOUVER — It's difficult to talk about the Vancouver tennis scene without the names of Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil popping up. They are lovable underdogs, passionate players, gritty fighters and, in the case of the annual Odlum Brown VanOpen, great draws and ambassadors. So it was fitting Wednesday, on one of the hottest nights of Vancouver's summer, the 32-year-old Pospisil sweated two hours and 40 minutes to post a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 men's singles victory over Jordan Thompson of A