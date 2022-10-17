In-Memory Computing Market to Generates Sales Value of $41.53 Billion by 2028 | Over 65% of In-Memory Computing is used for Transaction Processing and Analytical Processing

Global in-memory computing market was valued at USD 13.57 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.53 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.45% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford,USA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As data volumes continue to grow at an unprecedented rate, organizations are turning to In-Memory Computing Market to help them cope with the influx. In-memory computing (IMC) is a type of computer architecture that stores data in main memory instead of on disk. This allows for much faster access to data, as data can be accessed directly from memory instead of having to be retrieved from disk first.

IMC is becoming more widely supported by vendors. Most major relational database management system (RDBMS) vendors now offer some form of in-memory option or plug-in. In addition, there are a number of purpose-built in-memory databases available on the market. As vendor support continues to grow, so too will adoption of IMC technology.

The growing demand for in-memory computing market is driven by the need for speed. In a world where business moves at the speed of light, organizations need to be able to access data and make decisions quickly. IMC platforms provide the high performance needed to support real-time decision making and other time-sensitive operations.

In addition, IMC platforms are well suited for handling big data workloads. The ability to process large amounts of data quickly is becoming increasingly important as organizations strive to make sense of the ever-growing volume of information generated by their businesses.

IMC technologies in the global in-memory computing market are also gaining popularity due to their flexibility. Unlike traditional relational databases, which require data to be structured in a specific way, IMC platforms can accommodate complex data structures and work with unstructured data sources such as social media feeds and sensor data. This makes them ideal for use cases such as fraud detection, customer segmentation, and real-time personalization.

With so many advantages, it's no wonder that the demand for in-memory computing market is growing rapidly. As the technology continues to evolve, SkyQuest expect even more widespread adoption in the years to come.


SkyQuest Survey Says Over 65% of In-Memory Computing is used for Transaction Processing and Analytical Processing

As organizations increasingly look to In-memory computing (IMC) to power real-time analytics and decision-making, a new study from SkyQuest provides insights into how IMC is being used today, the benefits achieved and the challenges faced.

The study, In-memory Computing: Powering Real-Time Analytics and Decision-Making, surveyed nearly 500 technology and business executives globally to understand how IMC is being deployed across organizations, the benefits achieved to date and the challenges faced when implementing IMC solutions.

According to the survey on the global in-memory computing market

, IMC is being used primarily for transaction processing (66%), analytical processing (65%), business intelligence/reporting (60%), and data warehousing (57%). The top three benefits of using IMC are improved performance (cited by 82%of respondents), better scalability (80%) and reduced costs (78%).

However, there are also challenges associated with implementing IMC. The top three challenges cited by respondents are managing data growth (48%), high costs (44%) and complexity/difficulty of use (41%). Other notable challenges include integrating IMC with existing systems (39%) and managing data security/privacy concerns (38%).

Despite the challenges, organizations are bullish on the future of IMC with nearly all respondents saying they plan to increase or maintain their investment in this area over the next two years.


Top 5 Companies Generates over 50% In-memory Computing Market Revenue

Global market is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to reach $41.53 billion by 2028, according to a report by SkyQuest. The report cites the increasing demand for real-time data processing and analytics as the main drivers of this growth.

In-memory computing market is a rapidly growing at a CAGR of over 17%, and the top 5 players in the space are holding a half of the market share. This is due to a number of factors, including the high cost of entry into the market, the economies of scale that these large players have, and the fact that In-memory computing is still a relatively new technology.

The high cost of entry into the In-memory computing market is one of the main reasons why only these large players have been able to succeed. In-memory computing requires expensive hardware and software, and it can be difficult to get started without the right resources.

The economies of scale that these companies have is another reason why they hold such a large market share. They can afford to invest heavily in research and development, which has allowed them to stay ahead of the competition.

Lastly, In-memory computing is still a relatively new technology, and it takes time for companies to learn how to use it effectively. The top 5 players in the industry have been able to invest heavily in this area, and as a result, they have gained a significant advantage over their competitors.

There are a number of companies that are leaders in the in-memory computing market, and these companies are responsible for generating over 50% of the revenue for the industry. These companies include SAP, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, and Teradata.

In-memory computing market is a hot topic in the tech industry right now, and IBM is one of the leaders in this field. We have recently released an analysis of IBM's in-memory computing offerings.

IBM has a strong portfolio of in-memory computing products and services. The company is "well-positioned to help clients take advantage of in-memory computing technology. SkyQuest did note that there are some challenges that IBM will need to address, such as the fact that their products are currently only available on a limited number of platforms. However, they believe that IBM is aware of these challenges and is working to address them.

IBM has been at the forefront of developing this technology in the global in-memory computing market, and its products are used by major organizations around the world. In addition, IBM has a strong partner ecosystem and is able to provide customers with a complete in-memory computing solution Our report notes that IBM's dominance in the industry is due to its strong R&D capabilities, its vast ecosystem of partners, and its commitment to customer success.

Overall, we believe that IBM is a strong player in the in-memory computing space and is well-positioned to help clients take advantage of this new technology.


Top Players in Global In-memory Computing Market

  • GigaSpaces

  • GridGain Systems, Inc.

  • Hazelcast, Inc.

  • IBM

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • SAP

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Software AG

  • TIBCO Software Inc.


