In Memoriam: The Best TV Shows We Lost This Year

The Daily Beast
·13 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Just as there are countless television series brought into this world each year, a large quantity of them go gently into that good night every season. But it never gets any easier to say goodbye to the shows that made us laugh, gasp, cry, or sneer with ironic glee. Life has a funny way of making us emotional about media; perhaps because, for many of us, it’s the only comfort we have.

To honor the fallen—whether by their own hand or another’s—The Daily Beast’s Obsessed team gathered together to eulogize the shows we’ll miss most. Take a seat in the pew, grab the tissues we’ll be passing around, and remember the good times with us. Don’t forget to pay your respects at the door.

Atlanta (Ended)

Atlanta arrived in pop culture at the end of 2016—two months shy of Donald Trump’s election—along with a new wave of diverse storytelling in the age of streaming and “prestige” television. And yet there was something reductive about the way it was grouped with comedies like Black-ish or Master of None. For one thing, both of those shows are bad. (You can fight me on this!) Primarily though, Atlanta achieved a perfect blend of writing, directing, acting and laugh-out-loud humor that its counterparts could never really match. The series operated in its own lane conceptually while abiding to the constraints of a classic, episodic sitcom.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Season 4, Episode 10 of "Atlanta" (Airs Nov 10) Pictured (L-R): Donald Glover as Earn Marks, Zazie Beetz as Van, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred \"Paper Boi\" Miles. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Guy D'Alema/FX</div>

Season 4, Episode 10 of "Atlanta" (Airs Nov 10) Pictured (L-R): Donald Glover as Earn Marks, Zazie Beetz as Van, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred \"Paper Boi\" Miles.

Guy D'Alema/FX

While its third season may have been unwatchable at times, Atlanta came back stronger than ever during its fourth and final season that ended with a beautiful ode to Popeyes. Thank God we at least have the privilege of watching the show’s cast spread their wings as successful film actors. In the case of Donald Glover, who knows what to expect?—Kyndall Cunningham

The 22 Best TV Shows of 2022: From ‘Better Call Saul’ to Bravo

The Baby-Sitters Club (Canceled)

I will miss saying hello to my friends, to the people who care. (There’s nothing better than friends.) I can’t think of a show that so expertly navigated multiple lanes that are notoriously impossible for Hollywood. It mined 30-year-old nostalgia, and found a way to make it fresh, modern, and relevant. And it centered the experience of pre-teen girls in a way that wasn’t patronizing or twee. It really, truly cared about the inner lives and the complicated friendships of this group of girls, and so authentically portrayed it that, if you were a grown adult watching, you were weeping.—Kevin Fallon

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB (L to R) MALIA BAKER as MARY ANNE SPIER, VIVIAN WATSON as MALLORY PIKE, KYNDRA SANCHEZ as DAWN SCHAFER, ANAIS LEE as JESSI RAMSEY, MOMONA TAMADA as CLAUDIA KISHI, SHAY RUDOLPH as STACEY MCGILL, and SOPHIE GRACE as KRISTY THOMAS in episode 203 of THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Liane Hentscher/Netflix</div>

THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB (L to R) MALIA BAKER as MARY ANNE SPIER, VIVIAN WATSON as MALLORY PIKE, KYNDRA SANCHEZ as DAWN SCHAFER, ANAIS LEE as JESSI RAMSEY, MOMONA TAMADA as CLAUDIA KISHI, SHAY RUDOLPH as STACEY MCGILL, and SOPHIE GRACE as KRISTY THOMAS in episode 203 of THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

Liane Hentscher/Netflix

Better Things (Ended)

This year, we were sad to lose Pamela Adlon’s Better Things, but we are grateful to have had so much time with the slice-of-life FX comedy before its death by natural causes. Thoughtful and exploratory, critically beloved but far from a viral meme machine, Better Things was the kind of project that too often winds up canceled before it’s tied up all its loose ends. Thankfully, it died how it lived: on its own terms, and with a strangely captivating recessional song choice—a buoyant rendition of “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” sung without Monty Python’s ominous crucifixes.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"BETTER THINGS - “We Are Not Alone” Episode 10 (Airs Monday, April 25th) -- Pictured: Pamela Adlon as Sam. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">FX</div>

"BETTER THINGS - “We Are Not Alone” Episode 10 (Airs Monday, April 25th) -- Pictured: Pamela Adlon as Sam.

FX

For six years, Better Things has felt like a miracle. We’ve cherished the thorny, authentic relationships that feel as lived-in as the show’s beautifully curated set decorations. With all its loose ends mostly tied up and all of its characters preparing for a new adventure, Better Things will be lovingly remembered as the warm hug it always was.—Laura Bradley

Better Call Saul (Ended)

Better Call Saul died as it lived: superbly. After six thrilling, gorgeous, boundary-pushing seasons, the Breaking Bad spin-off came to an end this year. What an end it was! The denouement of Slipping' Jimmy’s journey was experimental. It was surprising. It was even a little bit goofy! For a show destined for a crushing finale, Better Call Saul never eschewed heart or humor. Breaking Bad birthed something all parents should: a son that is better than his father.—Allegra Frank

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman - Better Call Saul _ Season 6, Episode 13 </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television</div>

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman - Better Call Saul _ Season 6, Episode 13

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Chrisley Knows Best (Canceled)

Over the past two years, Bravo stars Jen Shah and Erika Jayne have been the posterchildren for reality TV’s criminal underside. Meanwhile, over at USA, Chrisley Know Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisleys have been quietly racking up bank fraud and tax evasion charges and were officially sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison earlier this month. The show was promptly canceled, which means that my favorite Southern grump, Todd, will no longer be reprimanding his wife and children (in a loving, joke-y way) about anything and everything for my amusement.

<div class="inline-image__title">NUP_189748_4231.JPG</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Todd Chrisley </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">USA Network</div>
NUP_189748_4231.JPG

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Todd Chrisley

USA Network

Over almost 200 episodes, Chrisley Knows Best never became appointment television. But it was a delightful departure from the more intense, sensational offerings on other networks. The show was heavily scripted, practically mimicking a ‘70s sitcom. But that formula was successful. And many of Todd’s Todd-isms were actually useful, even if he didn’t follow his own advice.—KC

The 14 Most Unforgettable TV Episodes of the Year, From ‘Barry’ to ‘The Rehearsal’

Desus and Mero (Canceled)

Late night television lost two of its brightest stars in 2022, with the tragic end of Desus and Mero. No one could have saw the Bodega Boys’ breakup coming—certainly not those of us who aspired to their kind of friendship. Their easy, witty repartee about the silliest news items was so delightful, as were their fannish interviews with folks like Matt Damon and Derek Jeter. They were always fully themselves, awkward and nerdy and giggly without shame. (The sound of Mero’s laugh will never leave us.) But sometimes even the best of us cannot withstand the shiny allure of money, contract negotiations, and legal disputes. May Desus Nice and the Kid Mero reconcile one day, even if it’s not on TV. —AF

<div class="inline-image__title">DESUS & MERO</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>(L-R): Desus Nice and The Kid Mero in DESUS & MERO, “SAY NO TO THE MUSTACHE”</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Greg Endries/SHOWTIME</div>
DESUS & MERO

(L-R): Desus Nice and The Kid Mero in DESUS & MERO, “SAY NO TO THE MUSTACHE”

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME

FBoy Island (Canceled)

Gone but never to be forgotten, FBoy Island made an undeniable impact during its short time on this Earth. Sunny and silly and extremely well oiled, FBoy Island was a stroke of beef-brained genius. While many dating shows steep themselves in a faux seriousness, FBoy always Baywatch-ran in the opposite direction, embracing the inherent silliness not only of its concept, but of the idea that one can find deep, everlasting love on TV. Send whoever chose to cancel it to Limbro until they repent for their sins!

<div class="inline-image__credit">Hassen Salum/HBO Max</div>
Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Although its gently teased sibling series FGirl Island will now likely live on only as a dream in fans’ minds, it is survived by many, many contemporaries—including but not limited to Love Island (UK and US), Love Is Blind, Dated & Related, Cosmic Love, Back in the Groove, The Ultimatum, Married at First Sight, 90 Day Fiancé, Too Hot to Handle, The One that Got Away, and many, many more.—LB

The Good Fight (Ended)

Some of us have been watching Christine Baranski play Diane Lockhart for 13 years. It’s an incredible run, across both The Good Wife and its spinoff, The Good Fight. But I don’t think anyone expected how much that latter series would mean to them, or the service it would provide. The Good Fight made a point to engage with our exasperation, anger, and delirium over the news of the world in these last six years. Through Diane, it was a channel for catharsis. Even as it reflected back the bleak reality of our world, it reminded us to be hopeful, to march on. There were times when the show was hopeless, as were we. But it continued, because we did, too. Its final episode should be the definitive piece of pop culture of our time, nailing our exact mood of the moment.—KF

<div class="inline-image__title">THE GOOD FIGHT</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight episode 9, Season 6 streaming on Paramount+, 2022. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+</div>
THE GOOD FIGHT

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight episode 9, Season 6 streaming on Paramount+, 2022.

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Kevin Can F**k Himself (Ended)

In its short time on this earth, Kevin Can F**k Himself managed to accomplish so much to be thankful for—including always making sure Annie Murphy continues to get a stable check. This dramedy always had aspirations that were bigger than itself, yet continued to use its scrappy nature to fight through its short life with confidence and style. Society needed a proper sendup of how sitcom tropes treat beleaguered wives and women characters, and Kevin was never afraid to give that to us in the form of a brazen series about a wife trying to kill her bozo spouse. It was a show with more dips than peaks, but ended its run with us on an extremely satisfying high. Kevin Can F**k Himself is survived by his wife, Allison McRoberts.—Coleman Spilde

<div class="inline-image__title">Kevin Can F**k Himself</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"Annie Murphy as Allison - Kevin Can F**k Himself _ Season 2, Episode 7 </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC</div>
Kevin Can F**k Himself

"Annie Murphy as Allison - Kevin Can F**k Himself _ Season 2, Episode 7

Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Los Espookys (Canceled)

After two seasons of Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega’s hit comedy Los Espookys, HBO has shut down the haunted house of hilarious horrors. Guest stars ranged from Isabella Rossellini to Kim Petras, with comic legend Fred Armisen rounding out the main cast. Los Espookys flew by, both seasons following a gaggle of creative folks who band together to form an improv group (kind of) who are paid by customers who want to be scared—or, want to spook other people. The scary shenanigans were always fun, from Bibi’s the monster to a killer murder mystery party, but the group’s banter was even better. And who could forget Tati’s online boyfriend, the prince? Los Espookys will always be remembered for casting Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio as The Moon and giving Julio Torres bright blue hair.—Fletcher Peters

<div class="inline-image__credit">HBO Max</div>
HBO Max

The 15 Biggest Breakout Stars of 2022, From Austin Butler to Stephanie Hsu

Love Life (Canceled)

Love Life was just two seasons old when HBO Max placed the poor series on execution row. One of our last remaining successful anthology series (What do we have left? The White Lotus, and what else?), Love Life proved that TV is fit for the romantic comedy genre. Carrying the classic essence of Nora Eprhon’s New York City, Sam Boyd’s saga followed two separate singletons as they worked through several different love interests to find their perfect match. Season 1 followed uppity Anna Kendrick, while a stellar sophomore season cast The Good Place’s charming William Jackson Harper. Love Life was one of the shows used to promote HBO Max at launch, so it’s sad to see this tragic end.—FP

<div class="inline-image__credit">HBO Max</div>
HBO Max

Monarch (Canceled)

Wow. What is there to say about Monarch that the other six people who watched it won’t also be feeling? It was complicated, it was messy, it threatened to ruin the state of network dramas forever. But for those short 11 episodes, it was ours. We didn’t always love her—hell, we were usually pretty peeved whenever she’d come around—but she sure could be a lot of fun if you happened to catch her after a couple of glasses of wine. Whoever decided to make a show about Susan Sarandon as a country music queen and then kill her off at the end of the first episode (you had 11 weeks to avoid that spoiler!) might go down in history as one of the biggest big fumblers to ever live. Monarch, as we lower you into the ground, we remember the short burst of life and potential we saw in you…until your pilot episode burned out like a pilot light.—CS

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>MONARCH: L-R: Trace Adkins and Anna Friel in the “Mergers & Propositions” episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Nov. 29 </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">FOX</div>

MONARCH: L-R: Trace Adkins and Anna Friel in the “Mergers & Propositions” episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Nov. 29

FOX

Ozark (Ended)

All good money-laundering-for-the-cartel sagas must come to a bloody end, and it’s therefore no surprise that Ozark concluded with one last fatal blast. Over the course of four seasons, Chris Mundy’s nerve-wracking Netflix series carved out a distinctly dark and despondent crime-drama niche, led by stellar leads Jason Bateman and Laura Linney (doing career-best work) as well as standout supporting star Jennifer Garner as a Missouri local with a gift for the illicit.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 407 of Ozark. Cr. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Steve Dietl/Netflix</div>

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 407 of Ozark. Cr.

Steve Dietl/Netflix

The story of the Byrd family’s many attempts to get out from under the thumb of Mexican drug kingpins—an effort that involved riverboat casinos, rural heroin dealers and Big Pharma—Ozark was never going to let everyone survive. Still, the show generated constant tension right up until its closing moments. Its bleak and cynical portrait of getting ahead in business (and protecting your neck) through unchecked avarice and horrifying ruthlessness will be sorely missed.—Nick Schager

Raised by Wolves (Canceled)

Aaron Guzikowski’s HBO Max sci-fi odyssey Raised by Wolves was executive-produced by Ridley Scott. Perhaps that’s why it played like an inspired remix of the illustrious director’s Alien-franchise preoccupations with motherhood, creation and the uneasy relationship between man and machine. Its cancellation thus stands as one of 2022’s saddest small-screen demises.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Raised By Wolves Season 2</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Scott Free/ HBO Max</div>

Raised By Wolves Season 2

Scott Free/ HBO Max

A uniquely haunting endeavor about a future in which two robots seek to raise human children on an alien planet, only to find that Earth’s war between religious fanatics and atheists has followed them to their new home, the series was weird to its core. Its strangeness was epitomized by Amanda Collins’ Mother, a robot in a form-fitting bodysuit who had the power (via her eyes) to transform into an annihilating weapon, as well as by its fondness for organic-synthetic marriages of various kinds. No doubt Guzikowski had even more bizarreness planned for the future—and hopefully he’ll soon find a new outlet for his out-there visions.—NS

The 12 Best Animated Movies and Shows of 2022

The Real (Canceled)

As the talk show everyone always forgot about, The Real was an underdog for her whole life. Cohosts were shuffled around like producers were playing a game of Memory and forgot where they left something. No topic was ever off limits, discussed with the kind of raucous flavor you just can’t when you wade through the stuffiness of The Today Show or the barbs being thrown over on The View. The Real always kept it, well, real! And it managed to supply us with so, so many indelible memes. Tamar Braxton asking her co-hosts if she looks like a Muppet! Tamera Mowry’s hilarious birthday message to Adrienne Houghton née Bailon! This gif of Leah Remini I’ve used far too often! The Real will be remembered by all of its meme potential, including the ones we’ll never get now.—CS

<div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television</div>
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Connor McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tyson Barrie with his 100th career goal also scored for Edmonton (19-15-2), which leap frogs Calgary to move back into the second wild-card spot in the NHL's Western Conference. Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary (16-13-7), which had its four-game points streak snapped. Backlund also put a shot off the goalpost in t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.