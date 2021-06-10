Memorials for residential school victims and survivors grow in TBM

A memorial set up to honour the victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school continues to grow in Thornbury.

Last week, the Town of the Blue Mountains announced it had created a memorial space for the public to place items in honour and memory of the lives of the 215 children who were found buried on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops.

Since the announcement, residents and visitors have visited the space to pay their respects and leave items, such as shoes and flowers, to commemorate the memory of the victims.

The memorial is located west of town hall in Thornbury near the Riverwalk platform and will be in place until June 22.

In addition, the Blue Mountains Public Library has lined both its L.E. Shore Memorial Library and the Craigleith Heritage Depot with 215 ribbons to acknowledge the recent and tragic discovery in B.C. The display will remain in place until Indigenous People's Day on June 21.

Canadian flags at municipal buildings, the library, as well as the Blue Mountain Village continue to fly at half-mast.

Jennifer Golletz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca