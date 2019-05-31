The Memorial Tournament: Tiger Woods shoots even par in Round 2

Tiger Woods was steadily improving at the Memorial Tournament until a double bogey stained his scorecard.

After recovering from a bogey on his first hole, he bounced back with three birdies over the next 13 to move to 2 under for his round and 4 under for the tournament.

But thanks to a double-bogey 7 at the par-5 15th, he finished even for his round at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, to move to 2 under on the week.

“This was kind of a mixed back,” Woods said. “I didn’t really get anything going today. I was just kind of plugging along and just wasn’t able to get anything really going.

“I just wasn’t able to make anything happen today.”

Woods, who has won the Memorial five times, was playing relaxed despite the early hiccup and he continued to have success on the back nine by carding two birdies to briefly climb up to within five shots of the lead.

Two birdies in his last three holes.@TigerWoods is 5 shots back.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/P9cw53Bije — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 31, 2019

But that trouble at the 15th hole put a damper on his round and put him right back where he started on his day. He was able to recover with three consecutive pars to close out his round.

He was inches, if not centimeters, away from chipping in from the rough on the par-4 18 but the ball stopped just short of the hole.

"I don't know how that ball didn't go in," Woods said with a smile.

This was Woods' first start since the PGA Championship, where he disappointingly missed the cut after a Masters win.



