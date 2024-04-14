Memorial rugby match for Olly Stephens

Olly Stephens was murdered in 2021 [BBC]

A rugby match will be held on Sunday in memory of a murdered 13-year-old boy.

Olly Stephens was ambushed and fatally stabbed in 2021 in Reading over a dispute on social media.

The match, being held at 11:00 BST at Reading Rugby Football Club (RFC) in Berkshire, is the third annual Olly Stephens Memorial Cup and will raise money for three charities.

Olly's mother, Amanda Stephens, said it would mean her son's "legacy will live on".

She said the event would be "bittersweet" for her family.

Olly used to attend training sessions at Reading Abbey RFC, one of the teams that will play in the match.

"We want that connection to the rugby community," Mrs Stephens said.

"But the children playing will be the age he was... so it's very hard not to look amongst those children's faces and look for him."

There will be a raffle and collection buckets raising money for No5, a community-based organisation offering counselling to young people, anti-knife crime charity The Ben Kinsella Trust and Parenting Special Children, which supports families of children with special needs.

"I would really love to see if we can try to get to £1,000 between them," said Mrs Stephens.

She said Olly would have thought the event was "a lot of fuss" but that he would be "pleased" with the money raised and "would love the fact that it's about a competition".

"We are just pleased that it means his legacy will live on," she said.

"People will know about Olly."

