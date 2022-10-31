Memorial Service held to honour Morpeth woman’s memory

A memorial candlelight service was held to honour a Morpeth woman’s memory.

On Wednesday, October 19, around 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to Main Street in Ridgetown for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Through investigation, Chatham-Kent Police learned that the pedestrian, 66-year-old Wendy Clark from Morpeth, exited her vehicle when she was struck by a passing vehicle. She was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and airlifted to Windsor with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, October 21, despite life-saving efforts, Clark succumbed to her injuries.

Clark was described as a generous animal lover with a big heart. Family and friends gathered at a Memorial Candlelight service to honour Clark’s memory. The service was held on Wednesday, October 26, at the site of the accident, 35 Main St. W., Ridgetown.

“I’m going to miss her terribly,” Clark’s mother, Alma ‘Marleen’ Allen said at the vigil. “But I can hardly believe this tribute to her.”

About 100 people in total came out, lining the sidewalk near the spot where Clark was struck, sharing memories and offering support.

“I think this is a terrific tribute to her and probably her last job that she’s got to do,” said Allen.

Clark’s son and daughter were also in the vigil crowd and said their mother played a maternal role to countless people in the community.

“No matter what problems we faced, we could always turn to her, and she’d always have the answers,” said her son Dan.

According to Dan and his sister Rachel Mattsson, as their mother lay in the street after the accident, their childhood friends came with blankets, and one lay in the street with her as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

They said they hope to serve in activism roles in the wake of their loss.

“We were very angry,” said Mattsson. “But honestly, we said in the hospital together we are going to make our mom proud. I know we are all better people because she existed.”

With the assistance of witnesses and video surveillance, officers located the vehicle and driver.

A 38-year-old Ridgetown man has been arrested and charged. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released from court pending a future court date of December 2, 2022.

Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News