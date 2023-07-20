Memorial service held 1 year after Sask. boy found drowned

Community leaders, family members and others gathered Thursday at the Shoal Lake Cree Nation to remember Frank Young. The five-year-old's body was found on the riverbank last July following an extensive search. (Submitted by Tina Pelletier - image credit)

Members of a Saskatchewan First Nation gathered Thursday for a memorial honouring a five-year-old boy whose body was found by searchers one year ago.

Frank Young went missing last April. Following an extensive search, the boy's body was found by searchers last July,

On Thursday, leaders, family and supporters gathered at the riverbank spot where Frank was found. That was followed by a service at the local cemetery and a barbecue.

"The whole community's still dealing with the loss of little Frank and just basically trying to support the family to ease the pain of losing a loved one," Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head said.

A memorial was held at the Shoal Lake Cree Nation Thursday for five-year-old Frank Young, whose body was found one year ago on the riverbank following an extensive search. (Submitted by Tina Pelletier)

Head said it's a difficult day for everyone, but that Frank's family wants the public to know they appreciated the hundreds who helped with the search.

"The family was really grateful for all the help — the search, the food preparation, and guests were treated well," he said.

Shoal Lake is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.