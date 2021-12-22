Memorial Healthcare System stops visitation for most patients as COVID-19 cases rise

David J. Neal
Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System announced “Severe Risk — Extremely limited visitation” rules Wednesday for its hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise again amid the spread of the omicron variant.

This means no visitation for patients hospitalized as a standard patient; in intensive care units; for behavioral health issues; having outpatient procedures; or being treated in emergency rooms.

For “end of life” patients with COVID-19, “caregiver/support person of patients who have special needs will be considered.” Those dying patients who don’t have COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor and unvaccinated visitors are allowed.

Memorial Healthcare says all visitors:

have to wear a mask for their entire visit.

will be screened at arrival.

must use good hand hygiene.

have to stay in the patient’s room throughout the visit

can’t go to the cafeteria, gift shop or other common areas.

should leave the hospital after leaving the patient’s room.

People won’t be allowed if they:

show any COVID-19 symptoms.

have a temperature more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius.

have an active COVID-19 infection.

MHS runs six hospitals in Broward County, including Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital; an urgent care center; an emergency care center; a nursing home; and several preventive care centers.

