Memorial Healthcare System stops visitation for most patients as COVID-19 cases rise

Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System announced “Severe Risk — Extremely limited visitation” rules Wednesday for its hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise again amid the spread of the omicron variant.

This means no visitation for patients hospitalized as a standard patient; in intensive care units; for behavioral health issues; having outpatient procedures; or being treated in emergency rooms.

For “end of life” patients with COVID-19, “caregiver/support person of patients who have special needs will be considered.” Those dying patients who don’t have COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor and unvaccinated visitors are allowed.

Memorial Healthcare says all visitors:

▪ have to wear a mask for their entire visit.

▪ will be screened at arrival.

▪ must use good hand hygiene.

▪ have to stay in the patient’s room throughout the visit

▪ can’t go to the cafeteria, gift shop or other common areas.

▪ should leave the hospital after leaving the patient’s room.

People won’t be allowed if they:

▪ show any COVID-19 symptoms.

▪ have a temperature more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius.

▪ have an active COVID-19 infection.

MHS runs six hospitals in Broward County, including Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital; an urgent care center; an emergency care center; a nursing home; and several preventive care centers.

Omicron concerns are changing COVID rules in South Florida again. Here’s a guide