Memorial Fishing Tournament at Struthers Lake

The first annual Wes Peterson Memorial Fishing Tournament is ongoing at the Struthers Lake Regional Park. The tournament began on July 7th and wraps up on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. There is free entry into the tournament, but only northern pike and yellow perch will be eligible for consideration in the tournament, all other species must be released. The permit for the tournament has been approved by the Saskatchewan Ministry of the Environment. Weigh-in of fish caught will be at the gatehouse during office hours.

Wes Peterson was a much-loved park manager at Struthers Lake before he retired and was well-known for his kind heart. Wes was a friend to all in his community of Weldon and was always sure to have the coffee ready at ‘coffee row’ every morning. Wes loved nature of all sorts and was an enthusiastic berry-picker. Tragically, Wes Peterson was the final victim of Myles Sanderson during his rampage on September 4th, 2022. Sanderson had been on statutory release but was considered ‘unlawfully at large’ for failing to maintain contact with his parole officer.

Neighbours in Weldon described 78-year-old Wes, as a kind and gentle man who liked to keep an eye on the community. He was like an uncle to many. Wes lost his wife to cancer in 2015 and before that his daughter in a car accident. After the accident, Wes and his wife then raised their grandson who was living with Wes at the time of the murder.

Struthers Lake Regional Park is located just 28 kilometres southwest of the Town of Kinistino, and 32 kilometres southeast of Birch Hills. The Park gives visitors a view of sand hills bordering a small peaceful lake, which seems like a reflection of the man Wes Peterson was. The secluded lake is a great spot to enjoy a calm day of fishing waterskiing, wakeboarding, canoeing, and swimming. Struthers Lake Regional Park is hosting the tournament in Wes’ memory. A plaque will be purchased and displayed in the park’s concession/cantina and annual winners will have their name engraved on the plaque.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder