Memorial Day weekend travel brings test for Americans; CVS, Kroger offer vaccine incentives; 3.5M global deaths: Live COVID-19 updates

With coronavirus cases dropping and 50% of American adults fully vaccinated, Memorial Day weekend figures to be a test of whether the U.S. can avoid the spikes in infections and hospitalizations that occurred amid, and after, the winter holidays before vaccines were widely available.

More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home between Thursday and Monday – a 60% jump compared to last year, but still 6 million people fewer than the pre-pandemic Memorial Day weekend in 2019, according to AAA.

"If you are vaccinated, you're protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day," said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday. "If you're not vaccinated, our guidance has not changed for you. You remain at risk of infection. You still need to mask and take other precautions."

Walensky's comments come after the CDC mask guidance was revised to say that fully vaccinated Americans can discard masks and the need for social distancing outdoors and in most indoor settings.

A recent survey by the American Psychological Association found 49% of Americans feel unsure about the adjustment to in-person interactions once the pandemic ends. Similarly, 46% said they don’t feel comfortable going back to their pre-pandemic life.

"The return to normalcy is not a quick jump; it’s incremental," Jenny Englerth of Family First Health explained to the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted last week that virus deaths and cases will continue to plummet through the middle of summer.

Also in the news:

►The U.S. has reported 1 coronavirus case for every 10 people, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University and U.S. Census Bureau data shows.

Testing shortfalls and frequent asymptomatic infections mean 1 in 10 Americans had been infected quite some time ago.

Story continues

►Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC on Friday the U.S. is taking “a very close look" at the possibility of the use of vaccine passports for international travel. However, officials would have to ensure any passport system "is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised," Mayorkas said.

►CVS is offering a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation, or cash prizes to bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. Kroger is also offering customers, workers, or individuals who get the shot the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.

►Mexico gave emergency use authorization to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the country’s drug regulators.

►Just over 50 days away from the start of the Olympics, Japan on Friday extended its COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days. The Games have already been delayed a year, but worries about variants and Japan's slow vaccine rollout have raised fears of a possible cancellation.

►A Tennessee woman is facing felony reckless endangerment charges after she sped through a vaccine clinic, shouting "No vaccine," the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 33.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 593,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: Over 169.1 million cases and 3.51 million deaths. More than 132.7 million Americans have been fully vaccinated — 40% of the population.

📘 What we're reading: Numerous studies conducted since last March have shown depression spike among college-age young adults and an increase in anti-depressant drug refills.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

CDC eases summer camp guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for summer camps Friday, saying camps where everyone is fully vaccinated can safely open at full capacity and without masks or physical distancing. For those who are not fully vaccinated, including children above the age of 2, mask use and physical distancing is still "strongly encouraged" indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

"Although people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, camp programs should be supportive of campers or staff who choose to wear a mask," according to the guidelines. "Camps may also choose to continue to require masks for vaccinated and not fully vaccinated campers and staff."

More: Thousands of summer camp counselors can't come to the US because of COVID-19 visa holdups

The new guidelines urged camps to use multiple prevention strategies including testing, health checks and hand washing to limit the spread of COVID-19. Camps where not everyone is fully vaccinated could also group campers into cohorts that stay together throughout the day and distance themselves to minimize exposure, the guidance suggests.

The agency's previous guidance issued in April called for campers and staff to wear masks at all times, even outdoors, and to physically distance. The new recommendations align more closely with the CDC's guidance released on May 14, that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or physically distance, except when required by other state or local ordinances.

Joe Biden, Ralph Northam celebrate Virginia's COVID-19 progress

President Joe Biden appeared at a rock climbing facility in Alexandria, Virginia, alongside Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday to tout the state’s progress in combating the coronavirus.

Northam said more than half of Virginia’s adults are fully vaccinated and case counts have been dropping for weeks. Overnight, Northam lifted all social distancing and capacity limits two weeks earlier than originally planned.

He thanked Virginians who have gotten vaccinated and Biden for his support.

“We are closer to a normal life than we have been in the last 14 months,” Northam said.

“We are further along in this fight than anyone thought possible,” Biden added. “We aren’t just saving lives, we’re getting our lives back.”

The president also urged Virginians and Americans to continue getting vaccinated in order to meet his goal of getting 70% of adults their first shot by the fourth of July.

Another drug may join list of FDA-authorized COVID treatments

Biopharmaceutical company Humanigen submitted their drug Lenzilumab to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the company announced Friday.

If authorized, the drug will join a growing list of treatments authorized by the FDA for COVID-19. Lenzilumab focuses on preventing and treating an overactive immune response commonly known as a “cytokine storm,” which causes the immune system to kill both healthy and diseased tissue.

In a Phase 3 study, the drug improved the likelihood of survival without ventilation by 54% in newly hospitalized patients. Survival improved by 92% in patients who also took certain steroids and remdesivir.

“There is a need for hospitalized patients who require supplementary oxygen,” said Dr. Cameron Durrant, Humanigen’s chief executive officer. “Treatments can be lifesaving; despite vaccinations, infections and significant breakthrough disease will continue.”

– Adrianna Rodriguez

COVID cases spiking at some ICE detention centers

Several immigration detention centers in the U.S. are experiencing new spikes in COVID-19 cases.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials attribute the spikes to newly arrived immigrants transferred to ICE detention facilities from Border Patrol facilities near the border with Mexico, where there has been an influx of migrants and asylum seekers.

Many critics, however, say a failure by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Biden administration to systematically administer vaccines to detainees has led to the rise in new cases.

Medical experts fear that recent outbreaks in some ICE detention facilities not only endanger the health of detainees and staff, but could spread to surrounding communities at a time when more states are relaxing COVID-19 safety precautions.

"It's absolutely outrageous that there are still COVID-19 outbreaks taking place in immigration detention six months after vaccines have been approved and given that there was a surplus of unused vaccine in the United States," said Eunice Cho, a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union's National Prison Project.

– Daniel Gonzalez, Arizona Republic and Maria Clark, The American South

What happened this week? Test how well you paid attention to the news.

California to offer $116.5M in COVID vaccine prize money

California is hopping on the trend of cash prizes for vaccinated individuals in hopes that the incentive will stimulate its plateauing vaccination rate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state is offering the nation's largest vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — to get millions more inoculated before the state's reopening next month.

“This is all in an effort to incentivize and build momentum,” Newsom said.

Ten vaccinated residents 12 years and older will have the chance to win $1.5 million dollars apiece, and another 30 will win $50,000 each on June 4 and June 11. Anyone 12 and older who has received at least one shot will be eligible, even if they have already received their shot.

The state is also giving $50 grocery or prepaid gift cards to the next 2 million Californians who begin and complete their vaccination, starting Thursday.

California isn't the first state to offer vaccine lotteries or cash incentives for vaccinations. Read more about the others states here.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Memorial Day travel; CVS and Kroger offer vaccine incentives