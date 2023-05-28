Memorial Day weekend will be cool and wet in Charlotte. But get ready for it to heat up.

If you were holding out hope that the holiday-weekend forecast might suddenly improve in favor of outdoor plans in the Charlotte area, bad news: Sunday still looks like it’s going to be wet.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, rainfall will be steady throughout the day, with amounts of up to one inch possible across the region. After 3 p.m., there’s a chance of thunderstorms, with north-northeast winds gusting to as high as 26 mph. Sunday’s high temperature is predicted at 61 — nearly 20 degrees lower than normal for this time of year here.

Carolinas shorelines from the Outer Banks to Myrtle Beach are expecting showers all day Sunday as well.

It’s unclear whether the rain will continue to put a damper on NASCAR fans’ weekend plans. As of now, the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to start at Charlotte Motor Speedway just after 6 p.m. Sunday, barring a weather-related delay or postponement of the race. Wet conditions Saturday prompted the cancellation of all on-track activities during one of the speedway’s biggest and most important events of the year.

Looking ahead, the Memorial Day forecast for the Charlotte area is only slightly better. Chance of precipitation is 40% for Monday, the National Weather Service reports, with fog in the morning and cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high is expected to be in the low 70s.

The outlook for next weekend in Charlotte, meanwhile, is much sunnier and much hotter. The National Weather Service shows daily temperatures increasing in the area every day all week, with next Saturday — as of right now — predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.