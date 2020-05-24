These Memorial Day video game sales are ridiculous—starting at just $1

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are all sorts of gaming gear on on sale. (Photo: Getty Images)

If you’re getting tired of your favorite video games, it’s time to refresh your library—especially since it’s one of the few ways to be social while sheltering-in-place.

More and more people are turning to gaming for solace during the pandemic. Popular games like Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite saw huge spikes in player traffic (upwards of over 15 million online) over the last few months—according to Yahoo Finance.

The sudden rise hasn’t been lost on manufacturers and retailers—with games priced to move during Memorial Day weekend.

So we rounded up the best deals from Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and more. Whether you have an Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch (or all three), you’re sure to find something to play. Shop the gaming deals below:

Best Xbox One deals

Save 15 percent on "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" for Xbox One. (Photo: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars universe and tells the tale of a young Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis. He survived Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66—the massacre of the Jedi Order—and now he must complete Jedi training and master his lightsaber, while the Galactic Empire tries to hunt him down and end the Jedi once and for all.

While the award-winning title brings a lot of new gameplay and Force abilities that might be tough to master, it’s just flat-out fun to play. Right now, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on sale for $51, or $9 off at Amazon.

Here are some more Xbox One deals to check out:

Best PlayStation 4 deals

Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for the price of six. (Photo: Sony)

Get the most out of your PlayStation 4 with a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus, the “Netflix and Amazon Prime” for gamers. For Memorial Day weekend, you can snag one year of access for just $31, or $29 off at CDKeys.com. It’s like getting 12 months for the price of six. Now that’s a deal.

And the best part? You don’t even have to wait for it to arrive in the mail because a digital code will be sent to your email box for instant online multiplayer access, free monthly PS4 games and special discounts, and early access from the PlayStation Store. It also gets you automatic game saves uploads to your cloud storage account with up to 100GB.

Here’s a list of the PS4 deals below:

Best Nintendo Switch deals

This Nintendo Switch wireless controller featuring your favorite Mario is now nearly 25 percent off. (Photo: PowerA)

Take the Nintendo Switch to the next level with this PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. It features all the buttons (four trigger, four action, and four control) and control pads (two analog sticks and one D-pad) for the precision and accuracy you need to make short work out of your favorite Nintendo Switch video games.

Right now, it’s on sale for $38—nearly 25 percent off. This wireless Nintendo Switch controller is also pretty stylish with everyone’s favorite Italian plumber adorned on it.

Check out these other Nintendo Switch deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

