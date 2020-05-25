The best Memorial Day TV sales—LG, Sony, Samsung and more are up to 50 percent off!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best TV deals for Memorial Day. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle)

Want to kick off summer right? Grab a dazzling new TV. And now’s definitely the time, as retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, HSN and more are slashing prices on magnificent models of all shapes and sizes—these Memorial Day TV sales are sizzling hot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So you can spend Memorial Day searching for another snack rather than searching countless websites for the best deals, we did the legwork for you. We found incredible savings on all your favorite brands, from Samsung and Sony to LG and Vizio.

Scroll down for our picks for the best Memorial Day TV sales:

32 to 49 inches

Save nearly 30 percent on this 32-inch TV. (Photo: Insignia)

Need a TV for the bedroom, guest room or kitchen? This is the one. Amazon has the Insignia 32-inch HD Smart LED TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for $120, down from $170—and it’s actually their bestselling TV. It’s just the right size for a smaller space, and so slim it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting. As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more without adding a separate device.

Even better? Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play The Avengers,” and she’ll make your wish come true. It’s also ideal for cord-cutters since it turns over-the-air TV into a cable-like experience.

More 30 to 40 inches and up TV deals:

50 to 55 inches

Story continues

Save $300 on this Samsung 4K TV. (Photo: Samsung)

On sale for $900 (was $1,200), this Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is the latest and greatest 4K TV from the tech giant. Armed with a big 55-inch Ultra HD display, it features sharp detail and vivid, true-to-life colors.

It even has an exceptionally high refresh rate (240Hz)—this means motion and action are buttery smooth with no lag or hiccups. This 4K also comes with video streaming built-in, so you don’t have to add a Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, Roku device or Apple TV box to watch Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and many more streaming apps.

And since it’s from HSN, this Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV comes with a bunch of fun goodies—including a $50 credit from VUDU, three months of Pandora Premium for your favorite music, three months of Daily Burn Premium for workouts and an extended two-year warranty, which is longer than Samsung’s manufacturer warranty. An incredible deal for $900.

More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:

65 inches

Save $350 on this TCL 4K TV. (Photo: TCL)

Amazon has this TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV for a shockingly low $750—that’s $350 off the regular price for Memorial Day.

So what makes this TV special? It boasts a massive 65-inch QLED display, HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision settings, so movies look better than ever at a wallet-friendly price. The 4K model also features built-in Roku with more than 500,000 video streaming channels—including Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and more. It even includes voice controls for hands-free navigation and search. We call this a win-win!

More 65-inch TV deals:

75 to 85 inches

Save $502 on this massive 85-inch 4K TV. (Photo: Sony)

If you’re looking for a massive 4K TV, we found the deal for you. Amazon has this Sony X800H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV on sale for $1,998, or $502 off its list price. That’s a 20 percent savings.

Not only does this TV have a humongous 85-inch display, but it also sports Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 for speedy responsiveness and premium picture quality. It takes a lot of power to deliver 4K video at this size, but this Sony makes short work out of just about any movie or show.

The 4K TV is also built with Android TV inside with access to popular streaming channels, such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO Now, Hulu, Prime Video and much, much more. It even has Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support too. In fact, it’s one of the few TVs out there at this size that’s great for Android and Apple iPhone users, alike.

More 75- to 85-inch TV deals:

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.