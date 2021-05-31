Memorial Day sales: There are tons of amazing appliances marked down at Best Buy right now

Save on refrigerators, washers, ovens and more at this holiday sale.

Tell us the truth: How old is your refrigerator? (Or your stove, washing machine or microwave, for that matter?) Maybe your dishwasher has been making weird noises you've just grown used to, or your dryer leaves your clothes sopping wet. Whatever the case may be, if you've been anxiously holding out hope that your major appliance won't completely tank out on you at any given moment to avoid shelling out the big bucks, it's high time you breathed a big ole' sigh of relief. The Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale has officially gone live, with some great deals on appliances of all kinds worth taking a look at.

In addition to crazy price drops you'll find on all of the large-ticket items mentioned above, you'll get 5 to 10% off LG bundles.

For instance, you can pick up the LG WT7300CW smart top-load washer, which we deemed one of our favorite top-load washers, from $699.99, which is down $200 from its original price of $899.99. We hailed this machine as the perfect model for anyone who washes lots of delicates and sportswear, since it was one of the most gentle of all of the appliances we tested. The clear glass lid also lets you see what's happening while the wash is going, which is admittedly pretty cool. Its ccycle

Looking for something else specific, or curious what might catch your eye and inspire you to upgrade? Here are the best appliance deals you can find during Best Buy's Memorial Day appliances sale.

The best deals to buy from the Best Buy Memorial Day appliance Sale

Washers and dryers

Shop markdowns on washers and dryers from LG, Samsung, GE and more.

Ovens and ranges

With hundreds of dollars worth of savings up for grabs, the time to buy a new oven or range is now.

From top-freezer fridges to French-door models, Best Buy has them all for less.

A new dishwasher can seriously improve your day-to-day routine.

You can save on smaller-ticket items, like air fryers and microwaves, here, too.

