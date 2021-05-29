Memorial Day sales: Brooklinen sheets are the best we've snuggled with—and they're 15% off

Get the comfiest sheets we've ever tried at Brooklinen this weekend and get 15% off.

We're all looking forward to the long three-day Memorial Day weekend at hand for various reasons. Some of us will be hitting the beach for the first time all year, while others may be traveling for a mini-vacation. Others still might just enjoy three uninterrupted days of sleeping in past noon—and, if you happen to fall into the latter camp, we've got just the deal for you, with a sale on the very best sheets we've ever rolled up in.

Through Wednesday, June 2, bedding and bath brand Brooklinen is offering 15% off all products on its website. Though certain Spaces products are excluded from this discount, shoppers can take advantage of it to get price cuts on bed sheets, bath towels, bath robes and bathroom décor—just to name a few.

Brooklinen's Luxe Core sheet set is available starting at $114.75, a 15% discount from its starting list price of $135. This collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. We picked it as our favorite bed sheet set of the year for its ultra-smooth feel, which comes courtesy of a cotton-and-sateen weave. We also liked that these fitted sheets could encase mattresses up to 15-inches deep. What's more, this bedding offered a slightly heavier weight that didn't leave us hot, stayed wrinkle-free in the dryer and comes in several colors and patterns to match your décor.

Side sleepers would be best-suited with Brooklinen's down pillow.

There's also the Brooklinen down pillow, which is available for $84.15. That's a price cut of $14.85 from its list price of $99. We were big fans of this headrest, naming it our favorite down pillow for the different densities it provided to sleepers. Our testers found that the firm option, which is reportedly the best for side sleepers, cradled and supported the head and neck with its dense loftiness, while the plush pillow (a top choice for stomach sleepers) felt like a "thin, puffy cloud." Back sleepers, meanwhile, can opt for the brand's mid-plush pillow.

To complete your new bed set up, there's Brooklinen's down comforter, also available for 15% off its usual $159 in the light weight for $135.15. Though this comforter's plastic-like exterior, which is designed to keep its down feathers from poking out, kept it from reaching the top of our best comforters list, we did like its warmth and would recommend snuggling up to it if you've got a duvet cover to pair with it.

Thanks to this extensive collection of bed essentials, you can get your three-day weekend started off right with a fresh set of bedding—and beyond!

