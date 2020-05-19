Memorial Day Menu: The Best Recipes To Cook This Long Weekend

Your Memorial Day celebration may look a little different this year due to social distancing rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean your cookout has to be any less delicious. In fact, it can be even better.

Take this opportunity to mix things up and try some new recipes. Without the pressure to please a huge crowd, you’re free to experiment to your heart’s content. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite burgers, veggie burgers, grilled chicken, seafood, potato salads, pasta salads, baked beans and other cookout favorites that you’ve been longing to make.

Try something new and have a safe and memorable holiday!

Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger

Get the Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger recipe from Foodie Crush

Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa

Get the Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers

Get the Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers recipe from Feed Me Phoebe

Portobello Mushroom Burger

Get the Portobello Mushroom Burger recipe from Foodie Crush

Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers

Get the Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers recipe from Minimalist Baker

Lemony Roasted Potato Salad

Get the Lemony Roasted Potato Salad recipe by Bev Cooks

Simple Vegan Potato Salad

Get the Simple Vegan Potato Salad recipe from Minimalist Baker

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad

Get the Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Kale Caesar Pasta Salad

Get the Kale Caesar Pasta Salad recipe from Foodie Crush

Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad

Get the Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad recipe from Gimme Some Oven

Grilled Summer Detox Salad

Get the Grilled Summer Detox Salad recipe from Pinch of Yum

Our Favorite Baked Beans

Get the Our Favorite Baked Beans recipe from How Sweet Eats

Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken

Get the Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers With Yogurt Sauce

Get the Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers with Yogurt Sauce recipe from How Sweet It Is

Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms

Get the Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms recipe from Simply Recipes

Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad

Get the Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad recipe from Bev Cooks

Grilled Pineapple Skewers

Get the Grilled Pineapple Skewers recipe from Cookie + Kate

Grilled Swordfish With Smoked Paprika And Herbed Fruit Salsa

Get the Grilled Swordfish with Smoked Paprika and Herbed Fruit Salsa recipe from Foodie Crush

Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings

Get the Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen

Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos

Get the Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos recipe from Pinch of Yum

Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs

Get the Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Grilled London Broil

Get the Grilled London Broil recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen

Grilled Potato Salad Recipe With Black Garlic Vinaigrette And Dill Cream

Get the Grilled Potato Salad Recipe with Black Garlic Vinaigrette and Dill Cream recipe from Feasting at Home

Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta

Get the Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta recipe from Bev Cooks

Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks With Asian Gremolata

Get the Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks with Asian Gremolata recipe from Foodie Crush

Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp

Get the Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds

Get the Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds recipe from Slim Palate

Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers With Halloumi

Get the Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers with Halloumi recipe from Naturally Ella

Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers

Get the Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers recipe from Simply Recipes

Grilled Caprese Skewers

Get the Grilled Caprese Skewers recipe from Foodie Crush

Grilled Polish Sausage

Get the Grilled Polish Sausage recipe from Simply Recipes

Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish

Get the Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish recipe from Feasting at Home

Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers

Get the Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese

Get the Grilled Corn with Bacon Butter and Cotija Cheese recipe from How Sweet It Is

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken

Get the Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken recipe from Foodie Crush

Pasta Salad With Grilled Sausages

Get the Pasta Salad with Grilled Sausages recipe Lemon, olive oil, tomato paste, garlic and thyme flavor the vinaigrette that ties together this pasta salad made with gemelli pasta and thinly sliced grilled sausage and vegetables.

Pasta Salad With Tomatoes, Zucchini And Feta

Get the Pasta Salad with Tomatoes, Zucchini and Feta recipe from The Pioneer Woman This salad has summer written all over it with its combination of cherry tomatoes and zucchini. Crumbled feta adds a nice tang.

Greek Pasta Salad

Get the Greek Pasta Salad recipe from Gastronomer's Guide The flavors of Greece influence this summery pasta salad, which includes Greek olives, bell pepper and tomato. Olive oil, fresh oregano and feta cheese create the dressing.

Crunchy Asian Pasta Salad

Get the Crunchy Asian Pasta Salad recipe from The Cutting Edge of Ordinary This Asian-inspired salad is packed with flavor and crunch from broccoli, snow peas, almonds, pumpkin seeds and dry ramen noodles. Mandarin oranges add a nice sweetness.

Orzo Salad With Tomatoes, Feta And basil Vinaigrette

Get the Orzo Salad with Tomatoes, Feta and Basil Vinaigrette recipe This pasta salad is packed with vibrant flavors from tomatoes, baby spinach, and feta. A pesto-like basil vinaigrette ties everything together.

Broccoli And Ham Pasta Salad

Get the Broccoli And Ham Pasta Salad recipe Ham and broccoli take this pasta salad to the next level. Raisins add bursts of sweetness. A creamy yogurt-based dressing ties everything together.

Mom's Macaroni Salad

Get Mom's Macaroni Salad from Simply Recipes This classic macaroni salad will bring back memories of childhood. It includes hard boiled egg, bell pepper, onion, parsley and paprika, all combined with mayonnaise.

Shrimp Pasta Salad

Get the Shrimp Pasta Salad recipe from A Teaspoon and a Pinch Shrimp adds a nice touch to this creamy pasta salad made with bowties. Dill adds a nice bright flavor that works well with seafood.

Chicken And Blueberry Pasta Salad

Get the Chicken and Blueberry Pasta Salad recipe This pasta salad would work well as a main dish or side. It has poached chicken, salty feta cheese and sweet blueberries.

Couscous And Fruit Salad

Get the Couscous and Fruit Salad recipe Many people might not realize that couscous is actually a tiny pasta. Here it's combined with fresh berries, nectarines, nuts and an orange vinaigrette. Serve the salad with grilled fish or chicken.

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Get the Mediterranean Pasta Salad recipe from Dreamy Dish Tricolor pasta makes this salad look all the more festive. Packed with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, feta and fresh herbs, it's truly Mediterranean.

Macaroni Salad

Get the Macaroni Salad recipe This lighter take on the classic macaroni salad is made with carrot, celery, onion, baby spinach, edamame and a sour cream and mayo dressing. Top with shredded cheddar for some extra flavor.

Garden Pasta Salad

Get the Garden Pasta Salad recipe Cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, scallion, carrot, black olives and basil add vibrant flavor to this garden-style pasta salad.

Pasta Salad Nicoise

Get the Pasta Salad NIcoise recipe from Gastronomer's Guide In this recipe, American pasta salad and French tuna Nicoise meet. Blanched green beans, bell pepper, olives, capers and olive oil-packed tuna combine to create this main course dish. Serve with hard-boiled eggs.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.