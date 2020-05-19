Memorial Day Menu: The Best Recipes To Cook This Long Weekend

Kristen Aiken
HuffPost Life

Your Memorial Day celebration may look a little different this year due to social distancing rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean your cookout has to be any less delicious. In fact, it can be even better.

Take this opportunity to mix things up and try some new recipes. Without the pressure to please a huge crowd, you’re free to experiment to your heart’s content. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite burgers, veggie burgers, grilled chicken, seafood, potato salads, pasta salads, baked beans and other cookout favorites that you’ve been longing to make.

Try something new and have a safe and memorable holiday!

Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.foodiecrush.com/bacon-double-cheddar-cheeseburger-with-caramelized-onions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger</a> recipe from Foodie Crush</strong>
Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/brie-stuffed-burgers-with-sweet-chili-corn-salsa-4th-of-july-eats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa recipe</a> from Half Baked Harvest</strong>
Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers

<strong>Get the <a href="https://feedmephoebe.com/cauliflower-sweet-potato-burgers-avocado-sriracha-aioli-vegetarian-paleo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers</a> recipe from Feed Me Phoebe</strong>
Portobello Mushroom Burger

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.foodiecrush.com/portobello-mushroom-burger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Portobello Mushroom Burger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Portobello Mushroom Burger</a> recipe from Foodie Crush</strong>
Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers

<strong>Get the <a href="https://minimalistbaker.com/smoky-black-bean-beet-burgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers</a> recipe from Minimalist Baker</strong>
Lemony Roasted Potato Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://bevcooks.com/2012/07/lemony-roasted-potato-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemony Roasted Potato Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemony Roasted Potato Salad recipe</a> by Bev Cooks</strong>
Simple Vegan Potato Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="https://minimalistbaker.com/simple-vegan-potato-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simple Vegan Potato Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Simple Vegan Potato Salad</a> recipe from Minimalist Baker</strong>
Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/everything-but-the-kitchen-sink-pasta-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad recipe</a> from Half Baked Harvest</strong>
Kale Caesar Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/kale-caesar-pasta-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kale Caesar Pasta Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kale Caesar Pasta Salad recipe</a> from Foodie Crush</strong>
Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.gimmesomeoven.com/lemony-artichoke-pasta-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad recipe</a> from Gimme Some Oven</strong>
Grilled Summer Detox Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://pinchofyum.com/detox-salad" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Summer Detox Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Summer Detox Salad recipe</a> from Pinch of Yum</strong>
Our Favorite Baked Beans

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.howsweeteats.com/2020/05/baked-beans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Our Favorite Baked Beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Our Favorite Baked Beans</a> recipe from How Sweet Eats</strong>
Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/lemon-and-oregano-grilled-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken recipe</a> from Half Baked Harvest</strong>
Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers With Yogurt Sauce

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.howsweeteats.com/2015/01/chili-garlic-chicken-skewers-with-greek-yogurt-dip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers with Yogurt Sauce recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers with Yogurt Sauce recipe</a> from How Sweet It Is</strong>
Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/grilled_flank_steak_with_mushrooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms recipe</a> from Simply Recipes</strong>
Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://bevcooks.com/2015/02/kale-caesar-salad-with-grilled-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad recipe</a> from Bev Cooks</strong>
Grilled Pineapple Skewers

<strong>Get the <a href="http://cookieandkate.com/2015/freekeh-with-basil-cilantro-pesto-and-grilled-pineapple-skewers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Pineapple Skewers recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Pineapple Skewers recipe</a> from Cookie + Kate</strong>
Grilled Swordfish With Smoked Paprika And Herbed Fruit Salsa

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/2014/07/grilled-swordfish-with-fruit-salsa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Swordfish with Smoked Paprika and Herbed Fruit Salsa recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Swordfish with Smoked Paprika and Herbed Fruit Salsa recipe</a> from Foodie Crush</strong>
Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings

<strong>Get the <a href="https://spicysouthernkitchen.com/grilled-brats-southern-toppings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings recipe</a> from Spicy Southern Kitchen</strong>
Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos

<strong>Get the <a href="http://pinchofyum.com/healthy-grilled-sweet-potato-nachos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos recipe</a> from Pinch of Yum</strong>
Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/mediterranean-grilled-lamb-kebabs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs recipe</a> from Half Baked Harvest</strong>
Grilled London Broil

<strong>Get the <a href="http://spicysouthernkitchen.com/grilled-london-broil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled London Broil recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled London Broil recipe</a> from Spicy Southern Kitchen</strong>
Grilled Potato Salad Recipe With Black Garlic Vinaigrette And Dill Cream

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.feastingathome.com/grilled-potato-salad-with-black-garlic-vinaigrette/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Potato Salad Recipe with Black Garlic Vinaigrette and Dill Cream recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Potato Salad Recipe with Black Garlic Vinaigrette and Dill Cream recipe</a> from Feasting at Home</strong>
Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta

<strong>Get the <a href="http://bevcooks.com/2016/06/grilled-summer-vegetable-bruschetta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta recipe</a> from Bev Cooks</strong>
Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks With Asian Gremolata

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/grilled-cauliflower-steaks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks with Asian Gremolata recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks with Asian Gremolata recipe</a> from Foodie Crush</strong>
Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp

<strong>Get the <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/honey-garlic-korean-bbq-grilled-shrimp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp recipe</a> from Half Baked Harvest</strong>
Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds

<strong>Get the <a href="http://slimpalate.com/grilled-romaine-with-toasted-almonds-and-caesar-dressing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds recipe</a> from Slim Palate</strong>
Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers With Halloumi

<strong>Get the <a href="http://naturallyella.com/2015/04/09/grilled-sriracha-tahini-sweet-potato-skewers-with-halloumi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers with Halloumi recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers with Halloumi recipe</a> from Naturally Ella</strong>
Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/grilled_skirt_steak_skewers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers recipe</a> from Simply Recipes</strong>
Grilled Caprese Skewers

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/2013/07/grilled-caprese-skewers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Caprese Skewers recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Caprese Skewers recipe</a> from Foodie Crush</strong>
Grilled Polish Sausage

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/grilled_polish_sausage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Polish Sausage recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Polish Sausage recipe</a> from Simply Recipes</strong>
Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.feastingathome.com/nicoise-salad-with-grilled-fish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish recipe</a> from Feasting at Home</strong>
Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.halfbakedharvest.com/coconut-honey-lime-filipino-chicken-adobo-skewers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers recipe</a> from Half Baked Harvest</strong>
Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.howsweeteats.com/2011/07/grilled-corn-with-bacon-butter-and-cotija-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Corn with Bacon Butter and Cotija Cheese recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grilled Corn with Bacon Butter and Cotija Cheese recipe</a> from How Sweet It Is</strong>
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/cilantro-lime-grilled-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken recipe</a> from Foodie Crush</strong>
Pasta Salad With Grilled Sausages

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/27/pasta-salad-with-grilled-_n_1058602.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pasta Salad with Grilled Sausages recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pasta Salad with Grilled Sausages recipe</a></strong> Lemon, olive oil, tomato paste, garlic and thyme flavor the vinaigrette that ties together this pasta salad made with gemelli pasta and thinly sliced grilled sausage and vegetables.
Pasta Salad With Tomatoes, Zucchini And Feta

<strong>Get the <a href="http://thepioneerwoman.com/cooking/2011/03/pasta-salad-with-tomatoes-zucchini-and-feta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pasta Salad with Tomatoes, Zucchini and Feta recipe from The Pioneer Woman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pasta Salad with Tomatoes, Zucchini and Feta recipe from The Pioneer Woman</a></strong> This salad has summer written all over it with its combination of cherry tomatoes and zucchini. Crumbled feta adds a nice tang.
Greek Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.gastronomersguide.com/2010/05/greek-pasta-salad.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek Pasta Salad recipe from Gastronomer's Guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greek Pasta Salad recipe from Gastronomer's Guide</a></strong> The flavors of Greece influence this summery pasta salad, which includes Greek olives, bell pepper and tomato. Olive oil, fresh oregano and feta cheese create the dressing.
Crunchy Asian Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://thecuttingedgeofordinary.blogspot.com/2010/06/crunchy-asian-pasta-salad.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crunchy Asian Pasta Salad recipe from The Cutting Edge of Ordinary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crunchy Asian Pasta Salad recipe from The Cutting Edge of Ordinary</a></strong> This Asian-inspired salad is packed with flavor and crunch from broccoli, snow peas, almonds, pumpkin seeds and dry ramen noodles. Mandarin oranges add a nice sweetness.
Orzo Salad With Tomatoes, Feta And basil Vinaigrette

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/27/orzo-salad-with-tomatoes_n_1057855.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orzo Salad with Tomatoes, Feta and Basil Vinaigrette recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Orzo Salad with Tomatoes, Feta and Basil Vinaigrette recipe</a></strong> This pasta salad is packed with vibrant flavors from tomatoes, baby spinach, and feta. A pesto-like basil vinaigrette ties everything together.
Broccoli And Ham Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/27/broccoli-ham--pasta-sal_n_1062174.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Broccoli And Ham Pasta Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Broccoli And Ham Pasta Salad recipe</a></strong> Ham and broccoli take this pasta salad to the next level. Raisins add bursts of sweetness. A creamy yogurt-based dressing ties everything together.
Mom's Macaroni Salad

<strong>Get Mom's <a href="http://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/moms_macaroni_salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macaroni Salad from Simply Recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Macaroni Salad from Simply Recipes</a></strong> This classic macaroni salad will bring back memories of childhood. It includes hard boiled egg, bell pepper, onion, parsley and paprika, all combined with mayonnaise.
Shrimp Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.ateaspoonandapinch.com/2012/06/shrimp-pasta-salad.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shrimp Pasta Salad recipe from A Teaspoon and a Pinch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shrimp Pasta Salad recipe from A Teaspoon and a Pinch</a></strong> Shrimp adds a nice touch to this creamy pasta salad made with bowties. Dill adds a nice bright flavor that works well with seafood.
Chicken And Blueberry Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/27/chicken-amp-blueberry-p_n_1049587.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken and Blueberry Pasta Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chicken and Blueberry Pasta Salad recipe</a></strong> This pasta salad would work well as a main dish or side. It has poached chicken, salty feta cheese and sweet blueberries.
Couscous And Fruit Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/27/couscous-amp-fruit-sala_n_1056700.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Couscous and Fruit Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Couscous and Fruit Salad recipe</a></strong> Many people might not realize that couscous is actually a tiny pasta. Here it's combined with fresh berries, nectarines, nuts and an orange vinaigrette. Serve the salad with grilled fish or chicken.
Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Get the <a href="http://www.dreamydish.com/mediterranean-pasta-salad" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mediterranean Pasta Salad recipe from Dreamy Dish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mediterranean Pasta Salad recipe from Dreamy Dish</a> Tricolor pasta makes this salad look all the more festive. Packed with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, feta and fresh herbs, it's truly Mediterranean.
Macaroni Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/27/macaroni-salad_n_1062503.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macaroni Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Macaroni Salad recipe</a></strong> This lighter take on the classic macaroni salad is made with carrot, celery, onion, baby spinach, edamame and a sour cream and mayo dressing. Top with shredded cheddar for some extra flavor.
Garden Pasta Salad

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/27/garden-pasta-salad_n_1049233.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garden Pasta Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garden Pasta Salad recipe</a></strong> Cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, scallion, carrot, black olives and basil add vibrant flavor to this garden-style pasta salad.
Pasta Salad Nicoise

<strong>Get the <a href="http://www.gastronomersguide.com/2009/03/pasta-salad-nicoise.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pasta Salad NIcoise recipe from Gastronomer's Guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pasta Salad NIcoise recipe from Gastronomer's Guide</a></strong> In this recipe, American pasta salad and French tuna Nicoise meet. Blanched green beans, bell pepper, olives, capers and olive oil-packed tuna combine to create this main course dish. Serve with hard-boiled eggs.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

