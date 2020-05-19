Memorial Day Menu: The Best Recipes To Cook This Long Weekend

Your
Memorial Day celebration may look a little different this year due to social distancing rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean your cookout has to be any less delicious. In fact, it can be even better.
Take this opportunity to mix things up and try some new recipes. Without the pressure to please a huge crowd, you’re free to experiment to your heart’s content. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite burgers, veggie burgers, grilled chicken, seafood, potato salads, pasta salads, baked beans and other cookout favorites that you’ve been longing to make.
Try something new and have a safe and memorable holiday!
Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger Get the Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger recipe from Foodie Crush Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa Get the Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa recipe from Half Baked Harvest Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers Get the Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers recipe from Feed Me Phoebe Portobello Mushroom Burger Get the Portobello Mushroom Burger recipe from Foodie Crush Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers Get the Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers recipe from Minimalist Baker Lemony Roasted Potato Salad Get the Lemony Roasted Potato Salad recipe by Bev Cooks Simple Vegan Potato Salad Get the Simple Vegan Potato Salad recipe from Minimalist Baker Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad Get the Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest Kale Caesar Pasta Salad Get the Kale Caesar Pasta Salad recipe from Foodie Crush Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad Get the Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad recipe from Gimme Some Oven Grilled Summer Detox Salad Get the Grilled Summer Detox Salad recipe from Pinch of Yum Our Favorite Baked Beans Get the Our Favorite Baked Beans recipe from How Sweet Eats Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken Get the Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken recipe from Half Baked Harvest Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers With Yogurt Sauce Get the Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers with Yogurt Sauce recipe from How Sweet It Is Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms Get the Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms recipe from Simply Recipes Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad Get the Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad recipe from Bev Cooks Grilled Pineapple Skewers Get the Grilled Pineapple Skewers recipe from Cookie + Kate Grilled Swordfish With Smoked Paprika And Herbed Fruit Salsa Get the Grilled Swordfish with Smoked Paprika and Herbed Fruit Salsa recipe from Foodie Crush Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings Get the Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos Get the Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos recipe from Pinch of Yum Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs Get the Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs recipe from Half Baked Harvest Grilled London Broil Get the Grilled London Broil recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen Grilled Potato Salad Recipe With Black Garlic Vinaigrette And Dill Cream Get the Grilled Potato Salad Recipe with Black Garlic Vinaigrette and Dill Cream recipe from Feasting at Home Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta Get the Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta recipe from Bev Cooks Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks With Asian Gremolata Get the Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks with Asian Gremolata recipe from Foodie Crush Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp Get the Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp recipe from Half Baked Harvest Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds Get the Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds recipe from Slim Palate Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers With Halloumi Get the Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers with Halloumi recipe from Naturally Ella Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers Get the Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers recipe from Simply Recipes Grilled Caprese Skewers Get the Grilled Caprese Skewers recipe from Foodie Crush Grilled Polish Sausage Get the Grilled Polish Sausage recipe from Simply Recipes Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish Get the Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish recipe from Feasting at Home Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers Story continues Get the Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers recipe from Half Baked Harvest Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese Get the Grilled Corn with Bacon Butter and Cotija Cheese recipe from How Sweet It Is Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Get the Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken recipe from Foodie Crush
Pasta Salad With Grilled Sausages Get the Lemon, olive oil, tomato paste, garlic and thyme flavor the vinaigrette that ties together this pasta salad made with gemelli pasta and thinly sliced grilled sausage and vegetables. Pasta Salad with Grilled Sausages recipe Pasta Salad With Tomatoes, Zucchini And Feta Get the This salad has summer written all over it with its combination of cherry tomatoes and zucchini. Crumbled feta adds a nice tang. Pasta Salad with Tomatoes, Zucchini and Feta recipe from The Pioneer Woman Greek Pasta Salad Get the The flavors of Greece influence this summery pasta salad, which includes Greek olives, bell pepper and tomato. Olive oil, fresh oregano and feta cheese create the dressing. Greek Pasta Salad recipe from Gastronomer's Guide Crunchy Asian Pasta Salad Get the This Asian-inspired salad is packed with flavor and crunch from broccoli, snow peas, almonds, pumpkin seeds and dry ramen noodles. Mandarin oranges add a nice sweetness. Crunchy Asian Pasta Salad recipe from The Cutting Edge of Ordinary Orzo Salad With Tomatoes, Feta And basil Vinaigrette Get the This pasta salad is packed with vibrant flavors from tomatoes, baby spinach, and feta. A pesto-like basil vinaigrette ties everything together. Orzo Salad with Tomatoes, Feta and Basil Vinaigrette recipe Broccoli And Ham Pasta Salad Get the Ham and broccoli take this pasta salad to the next level. Raisins add bursts of sweetness. A creamy yogurt-based dressing ties everything together. Broccoli And Ham Pasta Salad recipe Mom's Macaroni Salad Get Mom's This classic macaroni salad will bring back memories of childhood. It includes hard boiled egg, bell pepper, onion, parsley and paprika, all combined with mayonnaise. Macaroni Salad from Simply Recipes Shrimp Pasta Salad Get the Shrimp adds a nice touch to this creamy pasta salad made with bowties. Dill adds a nice bright flavor that works well with seafood. Shrimp Pasta Salad recipe from A Teaspoon and a Pinch Chicken And Blueberry Pasta Salad Get the This pasta salad would work well as a main dish or side. It has poached chicken, salty feta cheese and sweet blueberries. Chicken and Blueberry Pasta Salad recipe Couscous And Fruit Salad Get the Many people might not realize that couscous is actually a tiny pasta. Here it's combined with fresh berries, nectarines, nuts and an orange vinaigrette. Serve the salad with grilled fish or chicken. Couscous and Fruit Salad recipe Mediterranean Pasta Salad Get the Mediterranean Pasta Salad recipe from Dreamy Dish Tricolor pasta makes this salad look all the more festive. Packed with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, feta and fresh herbs, it's truly Mediterranean. Macaroni Salad Get the This lighter take on the classic macaroni salad is made with carrot, celery, onion, baby spinach, edamame and a sour cream and mayo dressing. Top with shredded cheddar for some extra flavor. Macaroni Salad recipe Garden Pasta Salad Get the Cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, scallion, carrot, black olives and basil add vibrant flavor to this garden-style pasta salad. Garden Pasta Salad recipe Pasta Salad Nicoise Get the In this recipe, American pasta salad and French tuna Nicoise meet. Blanched green beans, bell pepper, olives, capers and olive oil-packed tuna combine to create this main course dish. Serve with hard-boiled eggs. Pasta Salad NIcoise recipe from Gastronomer's Guide