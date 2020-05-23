Bose bonanza: Score Memorial Day deals on Bose headphones, speakers and more—up to 50 percent off!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Snag all sorts of deep discounts on Bose headphones, soundbars, and more. (Photo: Bose)

With the holiday weekend finally here, it’s time to take advantage of some massive deals. Since you’ll likely want to crank up the tunes, we scoured the internet to find you the most epic Bose Memorial Day sales.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We discovered a ton of goodies. Right now you can grab Bose On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for just $100—$80 off—and a portable Bose SoundLink Mini II speaker for $150—that’s an unbelievable 50 percent off and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Scroll down to shop the best sales on Bose speakers, soundbars, earbuds and more.

Headphones

A pair of Bose headphones for $100? Count us in. (Photo: QVC)

Get set for sound with this sleek pair of wireless headphones. QVC has these bestselling Bose On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones on sale for just $100. That’s not a typo. That’s an impressive $80 off.

With this premium pair, you’ll enjoy an incredibly rich sound, as well as ultra-cozy ear cushions for long-lasting comfort while rocking out. They’ll stay charged and ready to go for an amazing 15 hours, too. Featuring noise-rejection, they’re excellent at blocking background chatter. Great tunes and crystal clear calls—you can’t go wrong.

More Bose headphone deals:

Speakers

Story continues

Save a whopping 50 percent on this Bose Bluetooth speaker—the lowest price we've seen. (Photo: Bose)

Alert: This guy is 50 percent off. So if you’re looking for an incredible Bluetooth speaker for your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, snag the Bose SoundLink Mini II speaker for $150 before someone else does. At just two inches high and seven inches wide, it might be small—but it sure pumps out crisp, clear tunes.

And 10 hours of battery life is quite impressive for a wireless speaker like this one. Just sync your phone to it via Bluetooth to get the party going.

More Bose speaker deals:

Soundbars

Upgrade your TV's audio and save 20 percent. (Photo: Bose)

On sale for $199, or $50 off at Amazon, this Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System features a sleek and slim design that’s the perfect companion for just about any TV. Now’s your chance to listen to all the sharp detail you’ve been missing out on—no more rewinding 10 seconds to catch that piece of dialogue.

This audio system is completely wireless and connects to your TV via Bluetooth. But no worries if you have an older TV—it also comes with cables for a steady audio connection. Bonus: You’ll get a universal remote, too.

More Bose soundbar deals:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.



