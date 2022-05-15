Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales are here—shop Amazon, Target and Wayfair for major markdowns

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·3 min read
Shop the best early Memorial Day 2022 furniture deals today at Wayfair, Target, Amazon and more.
Shop the best early Memorial Day 2022 furniture deals today at Wayfair, Target, Amazon and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Memorial Day 2022 is just weeks away and the holiday sales are officially here. If you want to jazz up your home for summer, we found plenty of salute-worthy furniture sales you can shop from Amazon, Target, Macy's and more this Memorial Day.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From office furniture to living room pieces, we found incredible deals on furniture to complement any interior (or exterior) design. Looking for farmhouse chic or mid-century modern furnishings? We've got you covered will all the discounts.

Baby formula shortages: Here is how to keep your baby healthy and fed

Travel deals: 10 highly rated pieces of luggage you can get on Amazon for less than $100

Ready to save some green while celebrating the red, white and blue? Keep scrolling to scoop all the best early Memorial Day furniture sales right now.

The best Memorial Day furniture deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite Memorial Day 2022 deals you can already shop, including incredible markdowns on sectionals, patio essentials and home office must-haves.

  1. Hillsdale Furniture Kenton 26-Inch Backless Counter Stool at Bed Bath & Beyond for $76.49 (Save $13.50)

  2. Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon for $212.49 (Save $87.50)

  3. Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand at Target for $279.99 (Save $70)

  4. Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions at Wayfair from $799.99 (Save $110 to $590)

  5. Macy's Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa at Macy's for $2,199 (Save $2,026)

The best Amazon Memorial Day furniture deals

Shop early Memorial Day furniture deals on dressers, desks and more right now at Amazon.
Shop early Memorial Day furniture deals on dressers, desks and more right now at Amazon.

The best Ashely Furniture Memorial Day furniture deals

Shop Memorial Day furniture deals on sectionals, dining tables and more right now at Ashley Furniture.
Shop Memorial Day furniture deals on sectionals, dining tables and more right now at Ashley Furniture.

The best Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals

From patio furniture to living room essentials, these Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals have all your home design needs covered.
From patio furniture to living room essentials, these Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals have all your home design needs covered.

The best Macy's Memorial Day furniture deals

Find Memorial Day markdowns on patio furniture and more at Macy&#39;s.
Find Memorial Day markdowns on patio furniture and more at Macy's.

The best QVC Memorial Day furniture deals

QVC&#39;s early Memorial Day furniture deals let you save big on ton&#39;s of customer-favorite products&#x002014;shop our top picks now!
QVC's early Memorial Day furniture deals let you save big on ton's of customer-favorite products—shop our top picks now!

The best Target Memorial Day furniture deals

Target&#39;s Memorial Day furniture deals include incredible markdowns on desks, tables, chairs and more.
Target's Memorial Day furniture deals include incredible markdowns on desks, tables, chairs and more.

The best Wayfair Memorial Day furniture deals

Save on dressers, couches and more by shopping these early Memorial Day furniture day deals right now at Wayfair.
Save on dressers, couches and more by shopping these early Memorial Day furniture day deals right now at Wayfair.

Seasonal sales: Best summer 2022 deals on lawn mowers, pool floats and air conditioners

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day 2022 will be observed throughout the country on Monday, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

While most Memorial Day sales will officially kick off the weekend before the national holiday, several retailers have already dropped incredible early Memorial Day deals. For instance, you can already shop massive markdowns on home décor essentials from the likes of Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. Meanwhile, if you missed Way Day 2022, Wayfair is offering plenty of doorbuster deals on luxury furnishings that promise to make your home office and living spaces shine.

Where should I shop for Memorial Day furniture sales?

If you're after a few basic furnishings, Amazon is one of our all-time favorite places to shop for furniture. The massive online retailer has discounts on everything from office chairs and standing desks to dressers and coffee tables.

For pieces with a bit more character and charm, check out Macy's and Wayfair. Both storefronts have a wide selection of statement pieces and incredible markdowns on best-selling sofas, patio sets and dining tables.

What are the best Memorial Day furniture sales?

Whether you're a new homeowner, in the midst of a major home renovation or simply looking to refresh your interiors, there are tons of Memorial Day furniture deals that fit every budget and style.

If you're expecting guests this summer, consider the Macy's Radley 86-inch fabric queen sleeper sofa bed, down from $2,149 to just $1,329—a whopping $820 markdown. Meanwhile, for outside entertaining, you can't go wrong with the Sol 72 outdoor merton wicker 6-person seating group, currently ringing up for as little as $799.99 thanks to a $590 price cut.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2022: Save on furniture at Amazon, Wayfair and Target

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.