Memorial Day 2021: Samsung is having a huge savings event on TVs, appliances and more

Samsung's ultra-popular (and Reviewed approved!) Q60T QLED TV is just one of the many great deals happening now during the brand's Memorial Day sale.

It's been a heck of a month for deals, with tons of incredible Memorial Day sales already live ahead of the official holiday on Monday, May 31. Chief among them when it comes to appliances and tech, however, is the absolute savings bonanza that's happening right now at Samsung. The top-tier brand is marking the holiday with a huge Memorial Day promotion featuring deals on everything from bundled appliances to tech galore.

Through Wednesday, June 9, along with incredible “blink-and-you’ll-miss-’em” price cuts on the store’s best-selling tablets and phones, you’ll save major on big-ticket items, including washers and dryers, which have dropped low as $539 apiece. If your kitchen is in need of an upgrade, countertop microwaves are on sale for up to 30% off, refrigerators and dishwashers see price cuts of up to 20% and you'll save a whopping $700 on four eligible appliances when you purchase them in a bundle.

In addition to these kitchen essentials, you'll find savings of up to $1,000 off select 4K QLED TVs, $700 price cuts on select Galaxy smartphones and so much more.

For example, you can shop the Reviewed-approved Q60T QLED Smart TV, with price cuts on available sizes. The 65-inch version drops from $999.99 to $899.99, while the 82-inch version gets a $400 price drop, taking it from $2,199.99 to just $1,799.99 as part of the sale. We loved this TV for its premium features, which include great contrast for a TV with no local dimming and impressive-for-the-price color production as well as stylish look, and this Memorial Day discount makes those features all the sweeter.

Samsung's Memorial Day sale includes a number of the brand's coveted smartphones.

If it’s a shiny new smart watch you’re after, shop the Samsung Galaxy Watch3, which we recently named one of our favorite smartwatches thanks to its incredibly long battery life. We're talking two full days of battery life—that's longer than the Apple Watch Series 6, ($375), which generally needs a charge daily. The Watch3 also has a vibrant display, "excellent" fitness tracking (including heart rate detection and automatic detection of certain workouts and activities) and an overall sleek, modern design. Right now, you can get both the 41MM version from $229.99 or the 45MM version from $259.99, which is $170 off their list prices of $399.99 and $429.99, respectively.

Peek ahead to check out the best of what else is up for grabs as part of Samsung’s massive Memorial Day sale. Don’t wait, though, because top-selling models, colors and other items are selling out quickly!

The best Samsung Memorial Day deals to shop now

Customers love this Samsung microwave for its quick heating and good looks—and it's on sale right now.

Our tester hailed the Samsung Q60T for its impressive color production and contrast, and it can be yours now for a deep discount.

Smartphones and watches

We loved the Galaxy Watch 3 for its vibrant and responsive display.

You can pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds+, which have a simple, reliable design our testers appreciated, for a discount during the brand's Memorial Day sale.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook can be yours for $450 off its regular price with your trade-in.

