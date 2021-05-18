Memorial Day 2021: All the best Memorial Day sales you can already shop

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We’re only two weeks away from Memorial Day 2021—a historically huge time for savings when it comes to mattresses, appliances and furniture galore—but you don't have to wait to get your holiday shopping started. In fact, many of our favorite retailers, including Tuft & Needle and Best Buy, are heavily discounting their best-selling products to get the celebration started early.

Whether you’re looking for a plush new mattress to sink in after a long day or a large appliance for an updated take on your kitchen, you’re bound to find something you love during these sales.

Keep on scrolling to discover the best Memorial Day savings you can take advantage of right now.

The best Memorial Day 2021 sales to shop right now

Home and cookware

Overstock is having a super sale on patio furniture just in time for warm weather

Article: Spruce up your home at Article, which is now offering up to 30% off a wide variety of home goods until Monday, May 31st.

Best Buy: Save big on large appliances right now at the brand’s May appliance event, which includes big price cuts on refrigerators, dishwashers and the like, plus 5 to 10% off LG bundles.

BBQ Guys: Through Tuesday, June 1, BBQ Guys is hosting a massive Memorial Day sale that encompasses its most popular electric, pellet and gas grills models.

Maytag: May is Maytag month, during which you can get big-time savings on laundry and kitchen appliances, with $50 off your purchase of two items, $100 off when you buy three and $200 off when you buy four and fill out the proper rebate form through Wednesday, June 2.

Pier 1: The brand’s Memorial Day 2021 sale has arrived, with a variety of lighting, outdoor furniture and more to behold—and prices are up to 50% off. Check out our top picks here.

Overstock: Through Thursday, May 27, you can save on thousands of top-rated items in nearly every category for your home as part of the company's monster Memorial Day blowout sale. Better yet, all of the items listed in this sale will qualify for free shipping.

Mattresses and bedding

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new mattress for less.

Amerisleep: Through Monday, June 7, take 30% off any mattress with coupon code AS30. You'll also get a Comfort bundle, comprised of one to two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector, free of charge. In addition, you can take 25% off pillows and sheets with coupon code MD25 or 15% off blankets and toppers with coupon code MD15.

Avocado Mattress: Through Monday, June 7, save $100 on hybrid and latex mattresses at Avocado with coupon code HONOR, $250 on the brand’s new luxury plush mattress with coupon code MEMORIALDAY and $50 on linen sheets and covers with coupon code GRATITUDE.

Bear Mattress: Through Monday, June 7, enjoy 25% off sitewide and get a free gift set of two cloud pillows and a sheet set valued at as much as $250 with coupon code MD25.

Brooklyn Bedding: From now until Thursday, May 27, enter coupon code MEMORIAL25 for 25% off sitewide at the store's Memorial Day preview sale. Whether you need a new pillow or some cozy sheets, there’s a lot of great options to be found.

Casper: Through Monday, June 7, you can save 15% on all mattresses—including the original model our own editor-in-chief, Dave Kender, sleeps on—and 10% on everything else using promo code MEMDAY. You can also use our coupon code REVIEWED to save $100 on select mattresses.

Cocoon by Sealy: Shop the retailer’s biggest offer ever of 35% off mattresses plus two free pillows and a sheet set through Monday, May 31.

DreamCloud: Through Wednesday, June 2, shoppers can take $200 off every mattress purchase and get $299 to $399 worth of free accessories, including cooling pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set, to boot.

Helix Sleep: Get $100 off any mattress and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY100, $150 off orders of $1,250 or more and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY150 or $200 off on orders of $1,750 or more and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY200.

Nectar: Receive up to $399 worth of free sleep accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows) with the purchase of any Nectar mattress (note that twin and twin XL sizes will receive $299 in free accessories).

Nest Bedding: Until Monday, June 7, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products.

Purple: Through Monday, June 7, save up to $200 on the mattress of your choice, plus an additional $150 to $200 on select pillow and sheets add-ons.

Puffy: Use our exclusive coupon code USAT350 during Puffy’s Memorial Day Sale to get $350 off your mattress purchase plus two free pillows.

Tempur-Pedic: Through Monday, June 7, save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and receive $300 worth of accessories of your choosing with any mattress and foundation purchase when you enter coupon code 300FREE. Through today, May 17, you'll also save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress.

Tuft & Needle: From now through Monday, May 31, you can save up to 20% sitewide at Tuft & Needle. This includes 15% off our favorite mattress-in-a-box, the Tuft & Needle original mattress, which we loved for its supportive-yet-giving surface and versatility for all sleeping positions.

Vaya: Through Monday, June 7, get $300 off any mattress with coupon code VAYA300, plus a free pillow. If you’re not currently in need of a mattress, you can also take advantage of a separate buy one, get one 50% off deal on pillows with code BOGO50.

Zoma: Use coupon code WIN150 to save $150 on any mattress, plus, get a free pillow. You can also buy one pillow and get another one free when you enter promo code BOGO50 at checkout through Monday, June 7.

Beauty

Ulta: From now until Saturday, May 29, shop the gorgeous hair event at Ulta to enjoy 50% off top hair products.

Lifestyle

You don't need an outdoor garden for beautiful fresh herbs.

AeroGarden: AeroGarden is offering 20% off sitewide on its cult-loved planter systems, which we found lived up to its claim of "growing plants five times faster in water than soil," when you enter coupon code SUMMER20.

Harry & David: Gift company Harry & David, which we adored for its wide variety of gourmet giftable options and breezy shipping, is currently offering shoppers 10% off orders of $60 or more with coupon code GIFT10 to help satisfy your sweet tooth.

Clothing

The deals are well underway at GlassesUSA.

GlassesUSA: Nearly everything is on sale at GlassesUSA—a.k.a. one of our favorite places to buy glasses online. Get 60% off frames with basic Rx prescription lenses with coupon code DEAL60, 25% off contacts with code CONTACTS25 and 20% off designer sunglasses when you enter coupon code SUN20 through Monday, July 12.

