Junior player drops F-bomb on TV moments after winning Memorial Cup

Peter Abbandonato of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies got a little excited during his postgame interview moments after winning the Memorial Cup on Sunday night. (Photo by Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images)

When you actually sit back and think about it, a postgame interview shortly after the biggest moment of an athlete’s career is a recipe for disaster. Your emotions are high, you’re celebrating with teammates and the gravity of what you’ve just accomplished is hitting you in waves.

Then, a camera is put in your face and you’re expected to edit your answers while being interviewed on national television? Honestly, you’d think things like this would happen more often.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Within seconds of his Rouyn-Noranda Huskies winning the first Memorial Cup in their team’s history on Sunday night, Peter Abbandonato was interviewed by Sportnet’s Rob Faulds. Excited and giddy following his squad’s 4-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads in front of over 10,000 people, the 21-year-old included a word that he probably shouldn’t have in his answer to a question.

Congrats to @HuskiesRn on the @CHLMemorialCup win. Best team all year in the league, was the best again tonight! Abbandonato is proud of his town! Shoutout on national tv, LOL! pic.twitter.com/tSvt5r90i2 — Michael T. Smith (@mikesmitty70) May 27, 2019

“What a small city, but f- -k we have a big heart,” he said while talking about Rouyn-Noranda, a city of just over 40,000 in Quebec. “Sorry, my language...”

After dropping their first game of the Memorial Cup tournament against the Guelph Storm, the Huskies were led to the championship by the strong play of Abbandonato, among others.

Story continues

His tally just over three minutes into the third period against Halifax stood as the game-winner. The undrafted forward also had an assist in the game to finish the tourney with two goals, three assists and a television moment that he probably won’t forget anytime soon.

More hockey coverage on Yahoo Sports