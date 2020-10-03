Memorial Built For the 20 Soldiers Who Were Martyred In Galwan

The names of the 20 soldiers killed in the violent Galawn Valley clash in Ladakh have been inscribed on a war memorial built in Eastern Ladakh.

According to a Livemint report, the memorial has been built near the KM-120 post on the Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road. The memorial also has the details of the 15 June operations.

China has not disclosed the number of casualties it suffered but as per India’s assessment, the People’s Liberation Army of China suffered twice the number of casualties.

View photos

Apart from the 16 soldiers from Bihar, 3 soldiers from Punjab, 3 Medium Regiment and 81 Field Regiment soldiers were involved in the skirmish.

Also Read: News Channels Use Old Images to Show PLA Soldiers Killed in Galwan

As per the operation details inscribed on the memorial wall, “On June 15, 2020 at Galwan Valley, Col B Santosh Babu Commanding Officer, 16 BIHAR led the Quick Reaction Force of 16 BIHAR and attached troops tasked to evict the PLA OP from Gen AY Nala and move further to Patrolling Point 14.”

“Col B Santosh Babu led from the front and his troops fought gallantly in a hand to hand combat, causing heavy casualties to the PLA. In the ensuing fight twenty "Gallants of Galwan" achieved martyrdom," it says.

View photos

Also Read: Galwan Incident ‘Unfortunate’, Open to Dialogue: Chinese Envoy

The Indian and the Chinese army have been engaged in a standoff since the clash in June over territorial disputes and incursions by Chinese soldiers in regions claimed by India including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

The dispute has also led to the Indian government clamping down on Chinese applications like TikTok, ShareIt and banning them in India. The Electronics & IT Ministry also banned PUBG Mobile which is distributed in India by Chinese game developer Tencent.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Memorial Built For the 20 Soldiers Who Were Martyred In GalwanSteve Smith Wins Toss vs Virat Kohli’s RCB, Elects to Bat . Read more on India by The Quint.