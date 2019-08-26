Memorable fantasy draft moments from the Yahoo Fantasy community

No matter if you complete your fantasy football draft alone on your mobile device or computer, or whether you gather with your leaguemates for a live draft, or if you go all-out with a draft party, one thing is for sure:

Every season and every draft provides new memories for everyone in the league to talk about, laugh about, and reminisce about for years to come.

A recent draft night memory that sticks out for me happened last season, when the commissioner of our league got so excited about a pick he made that he broke the league trophy he had been holding!

We reached out to the Yahoo fantasy community and asked them to share their most memorable draft moments, and they didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of the best stories — feel free to share yours in the comments!

And good luck in your Yahoo Fantasy Football drafts!

The one with the existential crisis

Now, we’ve discussed how most every fantasy draft comes with its cast of characters. Among these is the rookie — the novice, the beginner. And if you’re a seasoned pro, you have to be patient with them, because they might do something like this:

We had a guy in our league that we picked up last minute who thought that who we drafted or traded affected the real life team that player was on 😂 @bamcmonagle @gothamknight0 — Aidan_Wagner (@AidanWagner9) August 22, 2019

The one with Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel entered the NFL with a lot of hype, but his career didn’t pan out. Which makes this all the more unbelievable:

5 years ago I drafted @JManziel2 1st overall and still placed 4th — Supplyfoto (@Supplyfoto) August 22, 2019

The one with the ice cream

I’m not gonna lie — I laughed a little:

One of the greatest moments in the 10 years I’ve been doing this league. — Adam Ranks father (@BmoreRichard) August 22, 2019

The one with the kicker

This happens a lot. Unfortunately, these are the risks that come with pretty much every draft pick, but I imagine this one stung in a particularly memorable fashion because of how quick it happened:

I drafted Robbie Gould as my kicker only for the Bears to let him go an hour later — JuJu On That BeatBox (@Jew_Lee_an) August 22, 2019

The one with the bad WiFi

These days, losing wireless connection in the middle of something important can result in one of the worst feelings in the world. We usually have to wait for the connection to return, or do the whole “plug-unplug” thing or — even worse — have to call our internet provider. Rarely does bad WiFi yield positive results — unless we’re talking about this particular fantasy gamer, that is:

The time my WiFi crapped out and when it was my turn to nominate a player, it chose the only player in my queue — Patrick Mahomes.....for $1. — One Armdrummer (@Onearmdrummer) August 22, 2019

The one with the baby girl

The incomparable Liz Loza said it best: “People always ask me why fantasy sports has become so popular. My answer is always the same ... ‘because it connects people.’” This is well-represented by this fantasy gamer’s memorable draft moment:

2017, my daughter was born on draft day. Completed two drafts in the maternity ward 2 hours later, including taking a flyer on a young man named Alvin Kamara in the 13th round of our keeper league. #BestDayEver — Corey (@Whitecaps4Life) August 22, 2019

Tell us your most memorable fantasy draft moments!