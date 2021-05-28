MEMO Releases the First Round of Online Testing – a Highly Secure, Reliable, Cost-Effective Decentralized Distributed Storage System

Memolabs Limited
·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having researched with great concentration on distributed storage based on blockchain for several years, the MEMO team has planned to release the first round of online testing in the next half month. Short for Memoriae, MEMO is a brand-new decentralized distributed storage system developed by its R&D team relying on well-known professors and IEEE Fellow members in the storage field. With three original core technologies, MEMO is committed to integrating global cheap resources to provide a highly secure, reliable, cost-effective P2P decentralized storage system.

With strong scientific research capabilities and sufficient talent reserves, MEMO has achieved three major technology breakthroughs, distinguishing it from existing distributed storage systems in the market. You can learn more about them as follows:

1. Optimize data storage location according to the importance of data, eliminating the potential bottleneck of the performance and cost of MEMO.

In your daily life, whenever you pursue the performance of something or the effect of doing something, the cost invested in it–whether tangible or intangible–should be taken into consideration. Analogous to MEMO, there should be a dynamic balance between the security and reliability of blockchain and the performance and cost of the entire system.

How does the MEMO team solve this problem? Based on the different characteristics of blockchain and edge devices, the most critical data in MEMO storage system – e.g. role (account) information, smart contract information (even summary)–is stored on the blockchain proved secure, reliable, and available, while other data, such as data location information, user data, etc., are stored in edge devices with higher cost-effectiveness.

2. The unique and innovative Risk-Aware Failure Identification (RAFI) strategy effectively balances the reliability and availability of the data in MEMO with the consumed repair traffic.

Compared with the existing data failure identification mechanism in which data failure identification relies on node failure identification, RAFI uses the number of failed data blocks in the strip to assess the reliability risk of the strip. Improve data reliability and availability by shortening the failure identification time of data blocks in high-risk stripes, and reduce data repair traffic by extending the failure identification time of data blocks in low-risk stripes.

The correctness and effectiveness of RAFI are verified through theoretical analysis, simulation experiment and prototype construction. Experimental results show that RAFI can greatly improve the reliability, availability and service capabilities of existing distributed storage systems at the same time. For example, in a 1000-node RS(6, 3) encoded storage cluster, compared to the traditional data failure identification strategy, in the best case, it reduces repair network traffic by 28%, while improving reliability by 11 times and reducing unavailable time by 45%.

3. Adopt a design strategy based on multi-copy fault tolerance with high redundancy supplemented by erasure coding fault tolerance with low redundancy.

Considering that the currently widely used redundancy mechanisms have common problems with high costs, the MEMO team combined the advantages and disadvantages of erasure coding and multiple copies respectively to design a new redundancy mechanism that can be selected according to User needs and actual conditions.

In order to avoid unnecessary redundancy costs, the redundancy should be controlled as low as possible. According to the volume of each data in the decentralized distributed storage system, different fault tolerance methods are adopted–large-volume data adopts erasure coding fault-tolerance method as much as possible, while small-volume data adopts multi-copy fault-tolerance method, which can minimize the entire system redundancy. It is worth noting that when the User does not explicitly select the fault-tolerance mode, in order to reduce the storage overhead of the Provider, the data is processed in the fault-tolerance mode of erasure coding by default.

Next, you have got to know well the detailed incentives of online testing stated as follows:

● Sign up for Auth Token

Users can send an Email to sup@memolabs.io to apply for test tokens in the MEMO wallet (under development), and the system will send the user a test token of 10 Memo. When the user's test balance is not less than 10 Memo, they will not be able to apply for the test token again. The Email subject should be "apply for test token", and its content includes account address (format such as 0x...) and role (Provider or Keeper or User).

● Interactive Forum

Persons who are interested in decentralized data storage systems are welcome to join the MEMO community and participate in interaction! You can follow MEMO on GitHub by visiting https://github.com/memoio/testnet/issues, and Twitter by https://twitter.com/memolabsio.

In MEMO, each user can register as a role according to its own needs, including User, Keeper and Provider. If it is a storage demander, it is registered as a User; if it is a device provider, it is registered as a Provider; if it only provides information management services, it is registered as a Keeper. The functionality of system roles is summarized as follows:

● User: Consumer of the storage service in MEMO system. User configures smart contract parameters to select Providers and indicate desired service level. User can generate smart contract, upload data to MEMO and use MEMO tokens to pay for storage services. User can also download and manage data stored in MEMO;

● Provider: Provider of edge storage devices in MEMO system. Provider uses smart contract parameters to verify its service capabilities; store uploaded User data as required by smart contract; executes and responses to User data access and management requests; responds to challenges from Keepers and cooperates with Keepers to repair or recover data; receives MEMO tokens as income for providing data storage services;

● Keeper: Information intermediary and manager between User and Provider guaranteeing the security, reliability and availability of MEMO system. Keeper is responsible for preserving data mapping information and reaching consensus. Keeper uses smart contract parameters to validate its upkeep capabilities; challenges Providers and reaches consensus on both Providers' reliability and availability and on when to repair or recover damaged or lost data; validates and confirms smart contracts between Users and Providers; validates and transactions on the blockchain; calculates and reaches consensus on storage space time utilization; receives MEMO tokens as payments for providing upkeep services.

In the MEMO ecosystem, the three roles interact with each other–User puts forward storage requirements, Keeper finds suitable storage nodes for User, and storage node Provider stores data for User.

In the long run, the MEMO team will continue to spare no effort in the innovation and integration of system modules, enhancing its availability to provide a large-scale and high-quality global storage ecosystem that can accommodate ZB-level data. On the basis of ensuring data security and stability, improve the ability and efficiency of human information storage. Hurry up and join MEMO to build a new era of shared storage!

For more detailed information, please visit:

Official Website: http://memolabs.org/

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/memolabsorg

Facebook: https://facebook.com/memolabs.org/

Medium: https://memolabs.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Memolabs/

Media contact

Company Name: Memolabs Limited

Contact: Mina

Address: Sea Meadow House Blackburne Highway P. O. Box 116 Road Town, Tortola

British Virgin Islands

Email: congrong@memolabs.io

Tele:13910796906

Website: http://www.memolabs.org/

SOURCE: Memolabs Limited


Latest Stories

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Breaking down Alek Manoah's preposterous Blue Jays debut

    If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Why did the Leafs save their worst performance for Game 5?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs blew another chance to advance&nbsp;in the postseason with their worst performance in Game 5 versus Montreal. Why didn't they show up?

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Breaking down the 4 types of postseason villains

    NBA playoff villains come in many different forms. Here is a look at who might fill the different roles as the 2021 postseason moves forward.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • Alek Manoah's mom becomes a legend during son's electrifying Blue Jays debut

    Alek Manoah's first start was everything Blue Jays fans could've asked for, and his mom was rightfully fired up over her son's debut at Yankee Stadium.

  • Mahrez’s path from street football to the Champions League stage

    Manchester City’s multi-billion pound project is targeting the priceless crown of European champions, which could centre around a footballing path sparked by a father’s passion and a €160 train ticket.

  • Tim Tebow shows off his route running and ball skills in first video from Jaguars camp

    Can one Tim Tebow practice rep tell us anything about his success as a tight end in the NFL?

  • Champions League final preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea

    Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • Carey Price had to do his part after Canadiens finally came through with run support

    The Montreal Canadiens spotted Carey Price a lead, and he held it, which surely will keep the critics at bay for the time-being.

  • Nike drops Neymar after he refused to cooperate with sexual assault investigation

    Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.

  • Run It Back: Are the Clippers collapsing and will Chris Paul ever be healthy?

    It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Is Jonathan Taylor worth the No. 3 pick in fantasy drafts?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski explains why Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is definitely an early draft target.&nbsp;

  • NBA Finals betting: Bettors really like the MVP chances of Kevin Durant and James Harden

    Over 30% of the tickets at BetMGM have been wagered on either Durant or Harden.

  • Pulisic or Steffen? American Champions League winner awaits

    It has been 24 years since Jovan Kirovski became the first American player to earn a Champions League winner's medal. It is sure to happen for the second time on Saturday. In what will be a landmark occasion for the U.S. game, Manchester City and Chelsea will have American representation in their squads for the title match of club soccer’s biggest competition. Zack Steffen will almost certainly be on the bench for City, unless there’s a last-minute injury to first-choice goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, while Christian Pulisic has a good chance of starting for Chelsea. Pulisic, in particular, is on the threshold of history because no American has ever played in a Champions League final, much less started one. Kirovski didn't play a minute in the knockout stage during Borussia Dortmund’s run to the title in the 1996-97 season. Indeed, he wasn't on the roster for the final against Juventus, meaning his only minutes came via two substitute appearances in the group stage. A winner’s medal for Steffen would also come with something of an asterisk, given he has only played once for City in the Champions League this season — against Marseille in the final group game, when the team had already advanced. He kept a clean sheet, with City winning 3-0. Pulisic’s impact has been far more telling. Take the semifinals, for example, when he scored the crucial away goal in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg, dribbling around goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and finding the net through a mass of Madrid defenders. It was the first time an American had scored in a Champions League semifinal match. Then, in the second leg, it was another piece of individual skill from Pulisic, who again skipped past Courtois and then waited to deliver a pass from the byline, that set up the second goal — converted by Mason Mount — which sealed Chelsea’s spot in the final. The 22-year-old Pulisic has yet to explode in his injury-hit two years at Chelsea following a move from Borussia Dortmund for $73 million as the most expensive American player in soccer history, but the final three months of this season have been encouraging. Jürgen Klinsmann, who first called up Pulisic to the national team as United States coach, told The Associated Press that the Pennsylvania native has been learning to handle the pressure of playing for high-profile clubs. “He went through a huge learning curve, maturing process, which he's still in,” Klinsmann said, “and he worked under several different coaches, which gives you all different information. It doesn't mean that you're always on the same page, but you just try to take the best out of every relationship in every environment.” Pulisic recognizes that. “I’ve come very far,” Pulisic told CBS Sports ahead of the final. “There have been some real ups, also some times where I had some really difficult moments. I’m happy with the way I’m feeling.” Key to that is Pulisic trusting his body after a difficult first half of the season in which he was hampered by persistent hamstring injuries. He had hobbled off with the same injury during the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal in August and the club ended up devising a tailored training plan for him. Pulisic has only established himself as a regular — be that as a starter or a guaranteed impact sub — from March under Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January. Pulisic’s numbers aren’t outstanding — he has four goals and set up three more in the Premier League this season — but then again few players at Chelsea have shone in attack under Tuchel, whose priority has been shoring up the defense and making the team hard to beat. The stats only tell half the story, though, when it comes to Pulisic, who plays a key role is causing chaos in a difficult-to-pick-up role between the lines of the opposition's midfield and defense. Chelsea's likely three strike force against City will be Timo Werner, Mason Mount and either Pulisic or Kai Havertz. Only Werner will play on the shoulder of City’s center backs, and even then he'll pick his moments because his tracking back and defensive work are just as important to Tuchel. Pulisic will likely only have small pockets of space to operate in against a hard-working City team that presses well, and his role will be to make things happen in the expected rare occasions that Chelsea get to hurt Pep Guardiola’s team. “I think he's now far more demanding in his game,” Klinsmann said. "He wants the ball continuously and he wants to put a stamp on the game with his presence on the field. And it's not very easy to do that at Chelsea because we all know how big the competition is there. “There's a rotation in place from the manager that, you know, brings people in and out. You come from the bench. You start a game and again maybe come from the bench. That is a huge learning curve because you still got to keep your spirit up.” Pulisic is an entertainer on the field, but he has said he doesn't care how Chelsea's players earn the win — just as long as they do. “It is great to watch entertaining, attacking and free-flowing football all the time," he said, “but when it gets to the end of the season, results matter.” An American winner will cap a breakthrough season in the Champions League for the United States, with a record 10 players from the country eligible for group-stage play. That included Weston McKennie at Juventus and Sergiño Dest at Barcelona, two of the biggest teams in Europe. They are sure to be looking on with pride, and no doubt a hint of jealousy, at Steffen and Pulisic this weekend. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas And Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press