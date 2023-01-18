Membrane Oxygenators Market Growing at a CAGR of 2% and Register an Opportunity of around US$ 30 Mn During (2022 – 2032) - Persistence Market Research Analysis

Surge in cardiopulmonary disorders to upscale the demand for membrane oxygenators: Opportunities ahead

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Membrane Oxygenators Market revenue was estimated at US$ 134 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 166.1 Mn.

The rising prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular disorders, as well as the expanding number of extracorporeal membrane oxygenator centers and the rising use of membrane oxygenators as a bridge to lung transplantation, are contributing to the market's expansion. Increased usage of oxygenators due to the availability of infant and adult-specific devices is likely to help the market expansion over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market, which is expected to account for a market share of over 35% throughout the analysis period.

The regional market growth is aided by the presence of well-developed primary, secondary, and tertiary care hospitals. The presence of a well-developed reimbursement network, attractive government funding, and growing awareness about membrane oxygenator machines are helping to increase their usage in hospitals. In addition, technological improvements in membrane oxygenators are boosting market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

There are several significant competitors in the oxygenators market, which is moderately competitive. A few major competitors are producing new products with advanced technologies to compete with existing items, while others are purchasing and teaming with other market-leading businesses. Some of the key players in the market include MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Getinge AB.

Some of the recent developments of Membrane Oxygenators market key providers are as follows:

  • In November 2021, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China granted the Vitasprings Spiral Diversion Integrated Membrane Oxygenator, formed by MicroPort Kewei, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation MicroPort, access to the 'Green Path' special approval procedure for innovative medical devices.

  • In February 2020, as per Fresenius Medical Care North America, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novalung, a lung, and heart support system, for the prevention of chronic respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure (FMCNA). Novalung is the first extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system to be approved for usage beyond six hours.

Membrane oxygenators are employed in the treatment of acute respiratory insufficiency for long-term maintenance. Because of improvements in mass transfer efficiency and membrane technology, membrane types are replacing bubble oxygenators for Cardiopulmonary Bypass (CPB), which is driving market expansion. The new technologies are broadening the range of potential uses for these devices in various ways, including the ability to make membrane oxygenators mobile for both inter and intra-hospital transfer.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Membrane Oxygenators Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Membrane Oxygenators Market by Product Type (Hollow Fiber Membrane Oxygenators and Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenators), by Age group (Neonates, Pediatrics, and Adults), by Application (Respiratory, Cardiac, and ECPR), across five regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

