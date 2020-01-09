Members of New Zealand national track squad confirmed for Women's Tour Down Under

The experienced Rushlee Buchanan (front) will lead members of the New Zealand endurance track squad at the 2020 Women's Tour Under as the Vantage Cycling NZ team

Six members of New Zealand's national endurance track squad will take part in this year's Women's Tour Down Under, led by four-time national road race champion Rushlee Buchanan.

"It's a good chance for some of our track riders to have a short rebuild as they prepare for what will be a massive next six months for some of them," said Cycling NZ women's endurance assistant coach Alex Greenfield, referring to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, "and it's a rare opportunity outside of Europe for young riders to experience a stage race against many of the best riders and teams in the world."

Buchanan is a four-time national road race champion, and also won the national time trial title in 2016. Her former road teams include US squads Team Tibco and UnitedHealthcare, and the experienced 31-year-old will lead a mix of youth and experience on the South Australian roads from January 16-19.

She will be joined on the Vantage Cycling New Zealand team by fellow 2018 Commonwealth Games team pursuit silver medallists Racquel Sheath and Bryony Botha, with 20-year-old Nicole Shields and current junior individual pursuit world champion and national junior road race champion Ally Wollaston completing the six-rider line-up.

Vantage Cycling New Zealand for the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under: Bryony Botha, Rushlee Buchanan, Jessie Hodges, Racquel Sheath, Nicole Shields, Ally Wollaston