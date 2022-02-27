Members of Regina language school worry about families in Ukraine

·3 min read
Ridna Shkola in Regina is a Ukrainian Saturday school for children to practice the Ukrainian language and learn about the country's culture. (Noemie Rondeau/Radio-Canada - image credit)

It was a tough decision for the organizers of the Ridna Shkola Ukrainian Saturday School to open the doors yesterday and run their classes.

Many students of the heritage language school are children of newcomer families from Ukraine who have been settling in Regina within the last ten years, according to Olena Shyian, president of the Regina branch of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada — the organization operating Ridna Shkola.

"A lot of families are affected [by the war]," she said.

"But then we were thinking that these kids need to get out of their houses.… They need to be gathered together here and they need to talk to each other."

While some of the students were working on arts and crafts activities on Saturday, they had the opportunity to shareabout what was happening with their families in Ukraine.

Student scared for her family

Standing between the Canadian and Ukrainian flags, the students aged three to 12, as well as their teachers and parents, sang the national anthem of Ukraine, paying tribute to those in the war zone.

Some of the children present on Saturday said they are worried about their family members who live in Ukraine.

One of them is Ivanna Shyian, who was born in Canada, but whose grandparents and cousins are still in Ukraine.

"I am scared for my family," she said. "They're all hiding, waiting for, like, the smallest thing to happen."

Ivanna Shyian is also concerned about all the children living in Ukraine, especially those in orphanages.

Fellow Ridna Shkola student Edgar Okhrymenko also wants the war to end.

"I feel really sad because of the war," he said. "I don't want the people to be killed."

Okhrymenko asks everyone around the world to pray for the people in Ukraine.

Radio-Canada
Ukraine needs help: Regina father

Petro Nakutnyyn is a father involved in the Ridna Shkola in Regina.

He is concerned for the safety of his parents, other family members and friends who live in Ukraine.

"They are safe at the moment, but the fighting is 80 kilometres from my hometown," he said.

"I have a group chat with my [former] classmates, and they're in bunkers. It's very sad. It's not something we ever, ever imagined, you know, going to school."

Like Olena Shyian, Nakutnyyn believes in the importance of talking about the situation with his children.

"It's very important that we keep that memory," he said. "That [our kids] know what's happening," he said.

The Regina father hopes the world can step up more to support his home country.

"We do need help," he said. "Ukraine has been, for the most part, left alone to fight."

Advice for school counselors

Olena Shyian hopes schools and their counselors will look out for students who are affected by the Russian invasion, for example because they have families in Ukraine.

She says like children from other countries that are affected by war, Ukrainian kids in Canada now also need support.

"Just talk to them, just hear them, just give them an opportunity to discuss what's happening," she said.

With her own pain over the crisis, Olena Shyian herself is struggling.

"I don't know how I can go back to work on Monday," she said.

"All I'm doing is checking [the] news and staying connected with my family. My mind is not at work and my mind is not there right now."

