Members of the Rage RTW Fall 2024

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, focused on signature pieces this season, his third time presenting in Paris.

He emphasized trousers, including cargo pants, in fabrics such as corduroy. Mescudi added browns and blacks to his otherwise colorful palette, and more of his drawings in black pen or rainbow markers adorned T-shirts and sweaters.

He leaned into a racing theme, too, which appeared in the pink-and-white striped sports shirt with matching baggy pants. “That’s something we’re going to keep revisiting,” he said.

Sweaters were key. “Everybody that knows me knows that I’m like the cardigan man,” said Mescudi. “I’m the cardigan king, I have so many cardigans.”

One mandate was: No itchy sweaters. (Mescudi was wearing a soft cardigan decorated with an image of his late bulldog, Freshie.)

“I always wanted to make a biker jacket,” he continued, sporting his creation, embellished with some hand-decorated designs.

Like this, the rapper, actor and writer is successfully finding his voice in fashion.

“It’s really exciting to be in this chapter of my life,” said Mescudi. “I’m making my own opportunities, and I’m just so inspired all the time. My mind is like a machine — it doesn’t stop working. I’m always thinking of ideas, ways I can push things and just be the best person I can be.”

