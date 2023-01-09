How members of the public can take part in the King's Coronation

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Members of the British public can now play a starring role in King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday 6th May — but you have to be related to someone who took part in a previous coronation.

The 700-year-old tradition will allow anyone whose ancestor has taken part in a past ceremony to carry out similar duties at this year's event. According to gov.uk, His Majesty wants the event to be rooted in tradition but reflective of today. It will replace the Court of Claims, which fulfilled a similar role for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953.

It has not yet be announced what the official roles will be.

To apply, simply fill in the Coronation Claims Submission Form and outline your claim to perform a role at the event. You will need to enter your name, contact details and duty you hope to perform at the Coronation.

The Coronation Claims Office will "consider matters including whether the role or service was performed in 1953 or not, what the basis is for it to be performed now and the claimant's connection to those who previously performed the role or service". If your grandparent was involved in Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, then you might be able to make history and get involved with the King's Coronation.

"His Majesty The King's Coronation will be a momentous occasion in the history of our country. The new Coronation Claims Office will ensure we fulfil The King's wish that the ceremony is rooted in tradition and pageantry but also embraces the future," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said.

All claims must be submitted in writing to the Coronation Claims Office by 5.30pm on Friday 3rd February 2023. For more information about how to fill in the form, visit gov.uk.

