Some members getting alerted about a September ransomware attack, Charlotte YMCA says

The Charlotte YMCA is alerting some of its members this week about a data breach four months ago, the nonprofit said Friday.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte, in a news release, said it recently concluded an investigation into a ransomware attack that was detected on Sept. 10. The Y launched its “response protocols” once the cyberattack was discovered and notified the FBI, spokeswoman Heather Briganti told the Observer.

In a ransomware attack, hackers lock and encrypt files on a computer or device until their ransom demand is met.

The Y did not provide details about how many of its members were affected nor what data was seized.

“In line with its business continuity plan, the Y took steps to proactively maintain operations and programs” at all of its locations, the organization said.

Briganti declined to comment further about the investigation.

Affected members are being notified individually and will receive two years of free credit monitoring, she said.

The Y said it has taken steps to increase its network security.

A month after noticing the breach, the Y announced that Stan Law would become its next president and CEO beginning January. Former leader Todd Tibbits left Charlotte for California to become CEO of the YMCA of San Diego County in August.