Members of 2015 World Series team coming for Ned Yost’s Royals Hall of Fame induction

The first pitch to a Royals batter in the 2015 World Series was hit for an inside-the-park home run. The last pitch of that Fall Classic was a strike thrown by an elite closer.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar hit the home run off the Mets’ Matt Harvey, flying around the bases to give the Royals the lead in Game 1 of the World Series. In Game 5, Wade Davis struck out Wilmer Flores to clinch the Royals’ World Series championship.

Both of those players will be back at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday for a ceremony honoring former KC manager Ned Yost, who is going into the Royals Hall of Fame.

Other former Royals players who were managed by Yost are expected to join the ceremony, including Greg Holland, Alex Gordon, Jason Vargas, Paulo Orlando, Luke Hochevar, Christian Colon, James Shields and Edinson Volquez. All told, more than a dozen members from the 2014 American League championship and 2015 World Series title squads will be at Kauffman Stadium.

That includes, of course, Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

For fans heading to the game, here is what to know about the induction ceremony for Yost, who has the most managerial victories in franchise history (746).

WHEN: First pitch of the game against the Boston Red Sox is at 6:10 p.m. But the ceremony for Yost is expected to be an hour in length, so fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:10 p.m.

VIDEO: The Royals will show a special video presentation.

GATES OPEN: Gates to Kauffman Stadium will open at 4:40 p.m.

TICKETS: You can purchase tickets here.