Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 6-2023

Copenhagen, March 21, 2023

New member proposed for election to the Board of Directors

Konsolidator’s Board of Directors proposes that Peter Gath is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 March 2023.

Consequently, Konsolidator’s Board of Directors proposes that the company’s Board of Directors will consist of five members: the Chairman of the Board, Jesper Eigen Møller, and the members Thomas Aporta, Cecilia Hultén, Claus Jul Christiansen, and Peter Gath.

Peter Gath enters the Board of Directors with over 20 years of experience as a partner from EY and KPMG. Peter is currently CFO of St. Jørgen Holding and holds multiple Board Member positions, incl. in the listed company Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S.

As a Chartered Accountant with a background in audit and leadership, as well as an Adjunct Professor at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) and former Chairman of the Danish Institute of Public Accountants (FSR – danske revisorer) - Peter is highly knowledgeable about the audit industry, the market, and industry regulations, including understanding the quality potential of digitalizing audit firm’s reporting processes. Based on these competencies, the Board of Directors believes Peter will strengthen the Board’s Competencies and support Konsolidator’s continued growth and expansion into the Audit market.

Peter Gath has committed to a minor share of the capital increase as announced in company announcement no 5 - 2023.

“We are thrilled that Peter wants to join our Board of Directors. Getting a State authorized public accountant on board to better define our Audit strategy can help us reach the great international potential we know it has. Furthermore, Peter’s deep insight into the product and market means his contribution will add significant value to our ambitious roadmap,” says Jesper Eigen Møller, Chairman

“Konsolidator operates within the Audit and Accounting field where I have operated for more than 30 years on both national and international levels. I therefore believe that I can contribute to Konsolidator’s growth especially within the Konsolidator Audit® segment” says Peter Gath

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

