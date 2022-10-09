Member of Parliamentary committee applauds Skinner's resignation from Hockey Canada

A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign.

Sébastien Lemire's comments came after Andrea Skinner announced her resignation as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday night.

Lemire, a Bloc-Quebecois MP who sits on the standing committee on Canadian Heritage, tweeted that Skinner made the right decision step down.

Skinner was grilled by the parliamentary committee Tuesday over Hockey Canada's ongoing handling of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team, and how it has paid out settlements in lawsuits.

Lemire wrote that "for the good of all", Hockey Canada must continue to clean house.

Members of Parliament demanded in committee hearings to know why Hockey Canada president Scott Smith has not yet been fired

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press