Member of the Month: July Name: Aaron Current City: Dubuque, Iowa Member Since: 2018

Q. ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“Growing up, NASCAR is a sport my dad would have on the TV Sunday afternoons when I would rather be watching cartoons. I can remember the first race I really sat down and watched with him. The 1996 Winston. After watching just that one race I was hooked. The format and all the excitement surrounding the event piqued my interest, so I stuck around to see how it played out. The combination of watching Michael Waltrip win his first race and big names like Earnhardt, Labonte, and Jarrett mixing it up left me feeling like I needed more. A feeling that hasn’t stopped to this day.”

Q. What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“Kevin Harvick‘s run for the championship in 2014 was one of the coolest things I‘ve seen as a fan. When he crashed at Martinsville I thought it was over. Harvick and his team were able to overcome when they needed to win at Phoenix and Homestead to take home the championship. Not to mention it was only his first year at Stewart-Haas Racing.

I was lucky enough to attend my first race at Martinsville that fall which made the whole championship run special for me. Watching a driver going from down and out to champion three weeks later was amazing. I‘ll never forget the crowd that day at Martinsville. It was electric after Dale Earnhardt Jr. went to Victory Lane for the first time at Martinsville. The best post-race celebration I‘ve ever seen hands down. I‘m proud to say I was able to witness the whole event in person.”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Sponsor: “Jimmy John’s. They make some delicious sandwiches all while supporting my favorite driver and sport. The #14 with hot peppers, cucumbers, and onions is second to none.”

At-Track Snack: “The Martinsville hot dog is on the top of my list, but Darlington opened my eyes to the Pimento Cheese Sandwich last year.”

Q. What are some of your hobbies?

“A good part of my free time is spent following NASCAR and other forms of racing including IndyCar and F1. I also enjoy following the NHL (go Flyers!) and taking care of my house and cars. Most importantly I enjoy spending time with my family and friends which can occasionally interrupt NASCAR Sunday afternoons.”

