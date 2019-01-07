Member of the Month: January Name: Jennifer Current City: Lake Worth, Florida Member since: 2015 Getting to know Jennifer ​Q. How did you first become interested in NASCAR? "I grew up with NASCAR on the TV every Sunday. My dad and me would go to races at Daytona together and I have great memories of that.” What is your favorite part […]

Name: Jennifer

Current City: Lake Worth, Florida

Member since: 2015

Getting to know Jennifer

​Q. How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I grew up with NASCAR on the TV every Sunday. My dad and me would go to races at Daytona together and I have great memories of that.”

What is your favorite part of NASCAR?

“That‘s tough to answer, I love lots of things about it! I love that‘s it‘s a family sport, something I grew up attending with my parents and now we can share it with our son. I think my favorite thing would be seeing the good that the drivers do off the track. So many have amazing foundations and charities and is a really cool thing!”

Who are your favorite drivers?

“Ryan Reed, because he‘s a Type 1 like my son and they‘d get along great! Joey Logano, I admire everything he does with his foundation and letting kids be part of the crew.”

Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Place to watch a race: “I like to be close to pits, you can see and hear more of the action!”

Sponsor: “Lilly Diabetes; my son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2012, just a day after we took him to his first Cup race. I was thrilled to find out about Ryan‘s Reed shortly after and then am excited Lilly is doing this as it helps with awareness!”

Race-day tradition: “We love to see how many drivers we can meet and get autographs from. My son has had some great success and it puts a huge smile on his face every time!”

