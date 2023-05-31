Re-Member Me: a Hamlet fantasia of infinite jest – and stirring sorrow

Dickie Beau in Re-Member Me, at Hampstead Theatre - Tristram Kenton

This short, subversive meditation on Hamlet, and the playing of Hamlet – first presented by the actor and “drag fabulist” Dickie Beau at the Almeida in 2017 – begins with a line spoken by Richard Griffiths’s Uncle Monty in Withnail and I. “It is the most shattering moment of a young man’s life when he wakes one morning and says quite reasonably to himself, “I will never play the Dane”… A melancholy and true thought, yes, but also bearing a satirical edge; too pompous not to raise a smile.

The ensuing opening sequence here further suggests that we might be in for as many frivolous titters as passing profundities, some at the expense of the living and the dead. There are snatches of Gielgud at his fruitiest (“That it should come to this”), a trumpet clarion turns into a remixed rendition of Village People’s YMCA, and we behold Beau first in silhouette, gyrating his butt (“What an ass am I!”), and then in gravitas-free sports-wear: skimpy running-shorts, a rainbow-coloured sweatband and a T-shirt bearing the legend “Wittenberg Universitat”. Campish play’s the thing.

Beau’s calling-card is his lip-syncing ability, and that’s deployed to striking effect – as he opens and closes his mouth to recordings of big theatrical fish in reminiscence mode, chiefly Ian McKellen and directors Sean Mathias and Richard Eyre, the latter recalling the formative experience of seeing Peter O’Toole in the part. There’s mischief in the air, if not the eye, of the performer, whose recorded visage is quadruply relayed on a screen, his look deadpan but thoughtful, while Beau himself tends to the strewn limbs of mannequins, like some mock grave-digger.

If there’s humour at the expense of the interviewed old boys’ club – intakes of breath and forgetful hesitations tongue-in-cheekily preserved – it’s what’s not preserved that sharpens the montage into stabbing poignancy. Those invited memories cluster around the fleeting spectacle, and sensation, of Ian Charleson’s Hamlet, which followed in the wake of Daniel Day-Lewis’s distraught departure from Eyre’s 1989 NT production. Unbeknown to many at the time, though his ravaged face was its own telltale sign, the Chariots of Fire star was dying of Aids, which lent heroism to his performance and pathos to the play’s reckoning with mortality.

Some of that is reconstituted here, in McKellen’s description of those haunted, homophobic times, in a long review read by the late esteemed critic John Peter, and in the affected yet affecting sight of a dummy being put together on a hospital trolley, a disco-ball in place of a drip. Beau’s stratagem is high risk, but its dividend is a poignant requiem.

Until June 17. Tickets: 020 7722 9301; hampsteadtheatre.com