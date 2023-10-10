Melvine Malard strikes again to keep Manchester United in Women's Champions League tie

Melvine Malard (centre) came off the bench to score in her second game running as Manchester United fought back

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner believes his team have given themselves a “very good chance” of reaching the Women’s Champions League groups stages after a late first-leg fightback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Skinner admitted his side are “learning on the job” as they make their debut in Europe, but he felt they proved they belong at Champions League level with their second-half showing against the French league runners-up.

France forward Melvine Malard’s header from a corner gave the English side a 1-1 first-leg draw, ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg at the Parc des Princes.

“I believe we can do it in Paris,” Skinner said. “We belong at this level, I have no doubt about that. The second half shows that to the players. I said ‘just believe in yourselves.”

United had never previously qualified for Europe before last season’s second-placed season in the Women’s Super League gave them this long-awaited opportunity, in contract to their men’s team’s proud history in Europe, and Skinner added: “We have great shoulders to stand on from our men’s team [in Europe] and that breeds into all of our club. We need to take that belief into the second leg – that ‘we’re Manchester United’ and we can beat anybody.

“I felt there was a little bit of trepidation in the first half but in the second half we felt we believed.”

The first half was, frankly, dour. Manchester United failed to register a single effort at goal, on or off target, and were fortunate not to fall behind early on as PSG’s lightning-quick winger Sandy Baltimore and their former Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen ran the game.

Eventually, Mary Earps was beaten early in the second half, when Baltimore’s expertly-weighted ball over the top found the run of Tabitha Chawinga and the Malawi forward tucked a classy finish beyond the England number one.

Manchester United’s substitutes – Brazil star Geyse, Japan’s World Cup Golden Boot-winner Hinata Miyazawa and Malard, on loan from Lyon, all boosted the hosts’ intensity before Malard’s scrappy equaliser.

Match details

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Earps 7; Blundell 6, Le Tissier 6, Turner 6, George 6; Naalsund 6 (Miyazawa 7, 66), Zelem 6; Riviere 5 (Geyse 7, 46), Toone 6, Galton 6; Garcia 6 (Malard 7, 66)

Subs not used: Tullis-Joyce (gk), Ladd, Evans, Parris, Williams

Yellow cards: None

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Picaud 6; Le Guilly 6 (Calligaris 6, 84), Jean-Francois 6 (Hunt 6, 18), De Almeida 6, Karchaoui 7; Groenen 8, Geyoro 7, Albert 6; Baltimore 8, Chawinga 7 (Bachmann 6, 84), Martens 6 (Katoto 7, 54)

Subs not used: Kiedrzynek (gk), Toussaint (gk), Samoura, Frazer, Vangsgaard, Tounkara, Vitoria, Gilbert

Yellow cards: None

Referee: Frida Klarlund (Denmark)

Attendance: 4,827

