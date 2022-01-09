Melvin Ingram’s big hit set up Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return for Chiefs’ TD

The Chiefs trade for defensive end Melvin Ingram has paid dividends every week since he was acquired from the Steelers on Nov. 2.

Perhaps no play was as big as the jarring hit Ingram delivered during Saturday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

The Chiefs trailed 21-20 in the third quarter, and the Broncos were in the red zone. On the 10th play of a drive that had covered 62 yards, Denver had the ball at the Chiefs’ 9-yard line when quarterback Drew Lock handed off to running back Melvin Gordon.

Ingram came around the side untouched and hammered Gordon, who fumbled. Former Mizzou star linebacker Nick Bolton picked up the ball and slipped a tackle attempt by Lock, the former Tigers star.

Once he shed that would-be tackler, Bolton took the ball to the house. The 86-yard scoop and score was the longest in the NFL this season, ESPN said.

The Chiefs’ got a two-point conversion after the touchdown, and flipped the script in the game.