Melvin Gordon won't play this week, but Chargers are happy to have him back

Melvin Gordon’s holdout didn’t last until October, and there seemed to be no hard feelings from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers running back officially reported on Thursday, ending a holdout as he looked for a new contract.

Gordon probably won’t play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, coach Anthony Lynn said, but the Chargers should win that game without him. After that Los Angeles, off to a disappointing 1-2 start, can put their starting running back into the lineup and try to make up some ground.

Melvin Gordon back to practice

Gordon might not be thrilled with his contract and the Chargers might not be pleased that he held out through three games, but it was all smiles on Thursday.

“Time to get back to work and stack up these wins,” Gordon said.

back to work. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/d3y9SsazaR — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 26, 2019

Players generally don’t hold grudges when teammates hold out for more money, and receiver Keenan Allen’s Instagram video of Gordon coming back in the locker room sums up the Chargers players’ feelings on having Gordon back.

Keenan Allen was hyped for Melvin Gordon's return 🤣



(via @Keenan13Allen) pic.twitter.com/ApD9DnO4PD — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2019

Business as usual.

Gordon will be ‘back to No. 1’

Lynn said Gordon looks good, but he didn’t plan on Gordon playing against Miami.

“Never say never, but I doubt he’ll play this weekend,” Lynn said.

Lynn said Gordon was in a “good state of mind,” and his teammates were excited to see him. While Gordon wanted an extension and he didn’t get it, it sounds like he’s ready to get back to work.

“I think he loves the game,” Lynn said. “He cannot stand watching us play without him. He sat out for business reasons but at the end of the day, he loves football.”

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson played well with Gordon out, but Lynn said “as soon as Melvin’s ready, he’ll go back to No. 1.” Gordon’s holdout was a big story, but as soon as he decided to report, it seems all was forgotten.

Melvin Gordon ended his holdout on Thursday. (Getty Images)

