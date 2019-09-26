Melvin Gordon holdout: Chargers star reports; 'he's our starter' when he's ready, Anthony Lynn says

Melvin Gordon wasn't left with many options before deciding to return to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN, the Chargers never made trading the running back a "viable option" even though he was open to being traded to the Texans in early discussions.

Was told Melvin Gordon was open to being traded to the Houston Texans early in the process, but the Chargers never really made trading Gordon to any team a viable option. Only choice was to report eventually, accrue the season toward free agency. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 26, 2019

Gordon has yet to take the field this season because of his contract holdout, and the Chargers even gave him permission to seek a trade, though he never actually thought the team would be willing to move him.

Now, Gordon is back at the Chargers facility and will reportedly go through a physical conducted by the team Thursday before getting back to work. He's not expected to suit up for Sunday's game aginst the Dolphins but will likely make his 2019 debut next week against the Broncos.

Still, his teammates just seem happy to have him back in the building (warning: NSFW language).

Melvin Gordon is back for the Chargers and @Keenan13Allen is HYPED pic.twitter.com/a5fwgPUiws — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 26, 2019

And coach Anthony Lynn is optimistic Gordon will get back to his starting role right away.

"He's our starter. No doubt," Lynn told reporters. "He was our starter for a reason... as soon as Melvin's ready, he'll go back. He'll go back to number one."

But Gordon will be left to wonder if it was all worth it after racking up $1.2 million in fines during his absence. He'll also forfeit nearly $1 million in base salary.

Cost of a holdout:



Melvin Gordon will be subject to $1.2 million worth of fines while losing out on $989,118 worth of base salary for the first three games.



Gordon still earn $4,615,882 of base salary for the rest of this season. He will be a free agent, with plans to move on.







— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2019

ESPN noted Gordon expects 2019 will be his last season with the Chargers.

Gordon, 26, averaged 5.1 yards per carry as he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns last season while adding 490 receiving yards for four touchdowns.

The Chargers (1-2) are slated to visit the 0-3 Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.