Melted ice caps and collapsed ice shelf in Nunavut a warning for climate change, say scientists

In 2017, scientist Mark Serreze predicted the St. Patrick's Bay ice caps, located on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, would vanish within five years.

But their "official death" came two years earlier than expected and was set in stone this August, said Serreze.

The culprit is climate change.

The loss of the two Canadian ice caps is a warning that "everything is changing up there," said Serreze.

The Arctic is experiencing the effects of a warming climate faster than any other part of Canada and these findings add an "exclamation point" to current trends, he said.

The High Arctic island is partially surrounded by the Tuvaijuittuq marine protected area, which translates to "the place where the ice never melts" in Inuktitut.

The area is projected to be the last portion of the Arctic Ocean to maintain year-round ice — until 2050, that is, by which time the oldest and strongest ice in the Arctic is expected to melt.

But there are signs that the ice may become unstable earlier than predicted.

Recent reports have shown that the last intact ice shelf in the Canadian Arctic has also collapsed.

The Milne ice shelf, which is situated in Tuvaijuittuq is now adrift.

These findings suggest that "the Milne and other ice shelves in Canada are simply not viable any longer and will disappear in the coming decades," said Luke Copland, glaciology research chair at the University of Ottawa, in a press release.

This may also mark a "devastating" loss of unique, biodiverse ecosystems.

'I knew them as friends'

Serreze co-authored the report that predicted the final days of the two ice caps on Hazen Plateau a few years ago.

"I knew every square inch of these ice caps," he said. "I knew them as friends too, you know, and now they're gone.... It's like losing an old friend."

Ice caps will often shrink during the summer then recover as winter approaches.

However, Serreze said that recovery is not possible in this case, "because we're not cooling down again."

"We're in control of the climate now. Basically, we've taken on the reins.... So unless we as a people and as a society get a handle on this ... there's no way these things are ever going to come back," Serreze said.

The Arctic is "locked in" for a temperature rise twice to three times the global average, according to a 2019 United Nations report.

As temperatures continue to rise, more ice will be lost.

"In many ways, [residents of the Arctic] have the least to do with what brought us to right now," yet they are bearing the greatest burden of these changes, said Serreze.

