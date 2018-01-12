Melson leads No. 15 Gonzaga over Portland 103-57

Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) shoots against Portland forward Tahirou Diabate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Gonzaga won 103-57. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Silas Melson has struggled with his shooting at times this season, but not on Thursday night against Portland.

Melson scored a career-high 23 points, making seven 3-pointers, as No. 15 Gonzaga routed Portland 103-57 for their fifth consecutive win.

''He's shot the ball up and down this year,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of Melson. ''The rim was looking pretty big for him tonight.

''I'm happy for him,'' Few said.

Melson hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range and Gonzaga shot 52 percent from the field while holding Portland to 30 percent.

''We just got into a good rhythm,'' Melson, a senior guard, said. ''A lot of our points came off easy shots. We were moving the ball and sharing the ball.''

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Gonzaga (15-3, 5-0 West Coast), which has romped through the bottom of the West Coast Conference so far. Killian Tillie added 15.

''Rui is playing much better now,'' Few said of the sophomore from Japan. ''He's not making silly mistakes and defensively he is much improved.''

Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 16 points for Portland (6-12, 0-5), which is in the second year of a rebuilding effort under former NBA player Terry Porter. The Pilots have dropped five games in a row.

''We had a tough time keeping them off the offensive boards,'' Porter said. The Zags had 18 offensive rebounds that they converted into 24 points. ''We struggled to string some baskets together.''

The Zags dominated inside, winning the rebound battle 50-32 and outscoring the Pilots 50-16 in the paint.

Gonzaga went on an early 13-2 run for a 16-6 lead. Consecutive 3-pointers by Corey Kispert and Josh Perkins pushed the lead to 24-10.

Gonzaga led 45-29 at halftime, behind 12 points from Hachimura.

Gonzaga leading scorer Johnathan Williams suffered a knee injury late in the first half. He limped off the court and did not return.