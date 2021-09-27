The Melrose Vet Brings Human Touch Back to Pet Care With New Breed of Veterinarian Clinic

Dr. Grewal & Steve.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarmed that something was severely lacking in the veterinarian field today, Dr. Sehaj Grewal has established The Melrose Vet -- a shining model for an innovative new breed of animal clinics that places pets (and pet parents) ahead of corporate profits. "What's lacking today isn't expertise, technology, or client demand -- not after the pet adoption boom of 2020," he adds. "What's lacking in our profession is the human touch."

According to Dr. Grewal, who graduated at the top of his class from St. Mathew's University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2016, mega-corporations are swallowing up independently owned practices and pet hospitals at an alarming pace. "As a result, there's pressure on vets to constantly pump up profits, which can obviously lead to higher prices for consumers and less focus on meaningful customer service."

Determined to bring the human touch back to pet clinics, The Melrose Vet offers leading-edge pet care, total transparency, and highly personalized one-on-one service. "For example, my clients leave with my cell number should any questions or concerns arise about their pet," said Dr. Grewal, who is also a sought-after TV guest on pet-related topics.

Inspired by his love of animals, he can't remember a time when he didn't want to be a vet. "I was basically raised in the business working at my father's veterinarian practice, and I set out to learn everything about the profession from the ground up ... starting as a kennel assistant."

Serving Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and communities of Los Angeles, The Melrose Vet's clientele appreciates the one-on-one attention they receive from Dr. Grewal and his caring staff. "People often tell me that their last vet seemed more interested with the bill than their pet's wellbeing. At The Melrose Vet, just the opposite true," he said. "I discuss all treatment options with the pet parent upfront, so there are never any surprise bills or unnecessary diagnostic tests. We always do our best to keep costs down."

At the forefront of the latest advances in veterinary medicine, Dr. Grewal holds to a core belief that pets are people too. "As cherished members of our families, they deserve the same degree of care, attention, and respect that people receive from their GPs," he said.

Above all, Dr. Grewal says he never opened The Melrose Vet to get rich. "Sure, we need to make a fair profit to remain in business and pay our staff, but my dream is to leave a lasting legacy as somebody who placed a pet's well-being above profits and took time to build trusting and enduring connections with my clients."

As one of Dr. Grewal's patients put it on yelp, "If you want the experience of a family vet that truly cares about your pet and not money, visit The Melrose Vet."

For more information about The Melrose Vet, call 1-323-310-5555 or visit www.TheMelroseVet.com.

