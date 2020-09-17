Melrose Place actress Amy Locane sent back to prison for fatal 2010 DUI crash

Patti Sapone/AP/Shutterstock Amy Locane

Actress Amy Locane is headed back to prison to serve a longer sentence for her role in a fatal car crash in 2010.

The Melrose Place and Cry-Baby star was convicted of vehicular homicide and assault after a New Jersey car crash that killed Helene Seeman, 60, and severely injured Seeman's husband Fred. After the accident, Locane's blood alcohol was tested and confirmed she was nearly three times the legal limit of impairment. She was never indicted for drunk driving.

The actress was sentenced to three years in prison in 2013 of which she served only two and a half years before being released on parole. Montgomery Superior Court Judge Robert B. Reed preceded over her first case and has been criticized for being too lenient with his ruling.

On Thursday, the mom-of-two was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison after a new judge agreed her original sentence wasn't long enough. She has 45 days to appeal.

This is the fourth time in nearly a decade amid appeals that Locane has been re-sentenced.

Locane's attorney has argued unsuccessfully over re-sentencing violating double jeopardy, a clause in the fifth amendment of the constitution that prevents anyone from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

