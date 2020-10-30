Will Mellor claims Two Pints of Lager co-star Sheridan Smith won't answer his calls

From Digital Spy





Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star Will Mellor says he hasn't spoken to his co-star Sheridan Smith for four years because she won't answer his calls.





Speaking to The Daily Star, the actor said he also invited her to his 40th birthday party, but claimed she never got back to him.

"I haven’t spoken to Sheridan for four years – I have tried to message and call her but nothing," he said.

"I had a 40th birthday party that she was invited to, but we haven’t spoken."

View photos Photo credit: Getty Images More

Related: Cilla's Sheridan Smith already planning another baby



Explaining that there is no apparent issue for the breakdown in communication, he continued: "There has not been a row, no fall-out… I honestly couldn’t tell you why.

"She is doing very well, her career is smashing it and she has a kid now, she has other responsibilities."

He added: "We were very, very close at one point and you just drift apart – but I wish her well."

In 2019, Mellor revealed that he had been speaking to Two Pints creator Sue Nickson about the possibility of a one-off special, which would reunite the original cast members. However, it never came to fruition.

View photos Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images More

Related: Sheridan Smith praised for "brave" and "honest" documentary Becoming Mum



"I wanted us to have a one-off, one-hour special, something like Gavin and Stacey," he said this week.

"I thought it would have been great for people who supported the show, they were the reason it carried on for 10 years. The writer said she was up for writing it, but it didn’t get off the ground and get going."

The BBC series ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2011 and also starred Ralf Little, Natalie Casey, Kathryn Drysdale and Luke Gell.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access the latest edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like