Mello Drop Announces Energy Drink Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Actify, a new line of Mellō Drop's CBD infused energy drinks have finally hit the market. It is power-packed with BCAA, Taurine, Creatine, Riboflavin, Vitamins, and much more to supports the body's natural functions. Unlike anything else in the market, Actify contains 35mg of CBD with the most powerful muscle recovery ingredients. We made sure to use the best water-soluble CBD, Bio Amped CBD, to feel the product take effect within 3-5 minutes. No hemp seed oil shenanigans here!

For thousands of years, millions of people have turned to cannabidiol (more commonly known as CBD) for more holistic solutions to health-related issues. Mellō Drop introduces a new wave of delicious CBD-infused beverages that are packed with both vitamins & nutrients to help health-conscious people take charge of their mind and body. Mellō Drop was created as a better alternative to health drinks.

"Like you, my health truly mattered to me. So, when it came time to find a nutritious blend that wouldn't compromise my health, I looked to the homeopathic powers of CBD. I struggled daily to keep up with the daily stressors of life, coffee just wouldn't cut it, and energy drinks gave me a harsh crash that I couldn't come back from. Actify gives me the energy I need and my daily vitamins without the side effects."

Designed to help fuel your day, Actify serves as a pre-, intra-, and post-workout drink with real natural ingredients that help feed your body. Maximize your workout, repair your muscles, and avoid post-energy drink jitters with a nutrient balanced formula.

About Mellō Drop LLC.

Mellō Drop was created to enhance your health and hydrate your body. We envisioned a world with unrestricted access to CBD that could revolutionize the way we see health. Founded in February 2019, Deanna Martirosyan created Mellō Drop, a line of premium hemp-based products that rejuvenate your body and stimulate your mind. From relaxing tea blends to energizing sports drinks, the delicious flavors of Mellō Drop are formulated with non-psychoactive CBD. Mellō Drop balances the body and powers the mind.

